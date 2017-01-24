Search

Advanced search

Dozens of new schools and 23,000 more primary and secondary places needed over next five years in Kent

10:22 24 January 2017

Classroom

Classroom

dolgachov

Education chiefs at KCC say an increase in babies being born and families moving to the county has sparked the rise in demand

Comment

Dozens of new schools will need to be built in Kent over the next five years to meet a population boom that requires an additional 23,000 primary and secondary places, education chiefs have warned.

While the majority of the places will be absorbed by the expansion of existing schools, Kent County Council admit some 47 new schools are needed across the county by 2022.

The council’s cabinet member for education, Roger Gough, said: “Demand for school places has been growing for the last five years.

“More than 10,000 primary places have already been provided by the county council.

“As demand continues to grow Kent is working hard to make the places available for more than 23,000 primary and secondary extra children who will need school places over the next five years in Kent.”

Of these, 15,700 are secondary school places while 8,000 are for primary schools.

“While in many cases the need for new and expanded schools is dependent on future housing development, the increase in demand for education places continues to be significant,” Cllr Gough added.

“As a result Kent will need 37 new primary schools and 10 secondary by 2022.

“For some years now we have seen an increase in the number of babies being born across the whole of the UK population.

“This coupled with the increase in the number of families moving into Kent as well as the additional housing being built across the county has already seen us expand 89 primary schools and 39 secondary since 2010.”

Cllr Gough insisted the council was continuing to exceed its target for parental preference for school places despite increased pressure, with 87.2 per cent of parents across the county securing their first preference primary school on offer day in 2016.

KCC has a statutory duty to provide sufficient school places for all children in the county, although it no longer has direct control over all schools.

Government dictates that where new schools are needed these have to either be an academy or a free school.

Free school projects are led by the government’s Education Funding Agency (EFA).

Keywords: Roger Gough Kent County Council United Kingdom Kent County

Latest News

From Danson Lane to Abu Dhabi - Bexleyheath’s Bernie Ecclestone sells-off Formula One for £6billion - find out about his local links HERE

12 minutes ago Luke May
Bernie Ecclestone during practice at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire.

The racing leader once lived in Bexleyheath

Kent rail passengers face travel chaos as derailed freight train causes ‘major disruption’

08:21 Simon Allin
Southeastern

Commuters travelling into London have been hit by cancellations

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Yesterday, 15:59 Tom Pyman
Eurostar

The loophole lets passengers miss key border checks by buying a ticket from Brussels to Lille but then staying on the train until it reaches Ashford and Ebbsfleet

Kent weather: Freezing fog set to continue until mid-morning on Tuesday

Yesterday, 15:57 Emily King
Condensation caused my cold weather and fog

The Met Office have warned that driving conditions will be difficult and journey times will take longer

Wi-fi roll out across Southeastern trains on track as supplier chosen to install technology

Yesterday, 14:24 Tom Pyman
Mobile phone

All trains will enable connectivity by 2018, with some set to provide internet access within months

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Yesterday, 09:50 Adele Couchman
Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident in Gravesend yesterday

Most read

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Kent rail passengers face travel chaos as derailed freight train causes ‘major disruption’

Southeastern

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

UPDATE: ‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats raises 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder