Dozens of new schools and 23,000 more primary and secondary places needed over next five years in Kent

Education chiefs at KCC say an increase in babies being born and families moving to the county has sparked the rise in demand

Dozens of new schools will need to be built in Kent over the next five years to meet a population boom that requires an additional 23,000 primary and secondary places, education chiefs have warned.

While the majority of the places will be absorbed by the expansion of existing schools, Kent County Council admit some 47 new schools are needed across the county by 2022.

The council’s cabinet member for education, Roger Gough, said: “Demand for school places has been growing for the last five years.

“More than 10,000 primary places have already been provided by the county council.

“As demand continues to grow Kent is working hard to make the places available for more than 23,000 primary and secondary extra children who will need school places over the next five years in Kent.”

Of these, 15,700 are secondary school places while 8,000 are for primary schools.

“While in many cases the need for new and expanded schools is dependent on future housing development, the increase in demand for education places continues to be significant,” Cllr Gough added.

“As a result Kent will need 37 new primary schools and 10 secondary by 2022.

“For some years now we have seen an increase in the number of babies being born across the whole of the UK population.

“This coupled with the increase in the number of families moving into Kent as well as the additional housing being built across the county has already seen us expand 89 primary schools and 39 secondary since 2010.”

Cllr Gough insisted the council was continuing to exceed its target for parental preference for school places despite increased pressure, with 87.2 per cent of parents across the county securing their first preference primary school on offer day in 2016.

KCC has a statutory duty to provide sufficient school places for all children in the county, although it no longer has direct control over all schools.

Government dictates that where new schools are needed these have to either be an academy or a free school.

Free school projects are led by the government’s Education Funding Agency (EFA).