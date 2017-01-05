Drivers warned of icy roads as temperature will fall to -3.2 overnight

Gritter lorry

Main roads are being gritted his evening

Kent County Council have warned drivers to watch out for icy roads as temperatures are expected to plummet to -3.2 degrees tonight.

Motorists are advised to watch out for icy patches and stretches particularly on roads which haven’t been gritted overnight and tomorrow morning, and should expect roads to be slippery.

All main roads in the county will be gritted this evening.

KCC said: “Drivers should drive cautiously and be deliberate and slower in actions and not be suprised by ‘sudden’ traffic light changes or other vehicles breaking.

“Harsh breaking, harsh steering, and harsh acceleration are key precursors to skidding on ice and snow.”

Motorists are also being warned to look out for gritter lorries on motorways, as they could cause drivers to slow down suddenly, or change lanes.

More information about KCC winter service, gritting routes and precautions to take can be found by following the link below:

