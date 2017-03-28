Drug dealer admits supplying banned substances to Grindr serial killer Stephen Port

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of drug dealer Gerald Matovu who has admitted supplying banned substances to serial killer Stephen Port. Matovu pleaded guilty to supplying class B mephedrone and class C GHB to the murderer on or before August 8 2015, and offering to supply GHB to Port on August 20 2015.

Gerald Matovu, of Great Guildford Street, Southwark, pleaded guilty to supplying class B mephedrone and class C GHB to the murderer

A drug dealer has admitted supplying banned substances to serial killer Stephen Port.

Gerald Matovu, of Great Guildford Street, Southwark, south London, pleaded guilty to supplying class B mephedrone and class C GHB to the murderer on or before August 8 2015, and offering to supply GHB to Port on August 20 2015.

The 23-year-old wore a camouflage-print jacket and jeans in the dock during the hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Port, a 41-year-old chef, was found guilty of murdering four young gay men last year.

He stalked his victims on dating websites and plied them with drinks spiked with fatal amounts of the drug GHB so he could rape them while they were unconscious to fulfil his depraved sexual fantasies.

One of his victims was Gravesend chef Daniel Whitworth. The 21-year-old’s family welcomed a BBC documentary that told the story of the crimes through their eyes.

However Judge Andrew Goymer said Matovu’s action of supplying drugs to Port was “in no way connected” to his “terrible crimes”.

“This case came to light following Port’s arrest and interrogation of his mobile phone and who had been in contact with him,” Judge Goymer told the court.

“There is absolutely no suggestion that this defendant came into contact with those young men who were the unfortunate victims of Stephen Port’s terrible crimes.”

Matovu was conditionally bailed to next appear at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on April 26.