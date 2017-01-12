Search

Drug dealer put kilo of cocaine in tumble dryer near loaded handgun

11:30 12 January 2017

Lee Nevard

Lee Nevard

Archant

Lee Nevard was sentenced on Monday

A drug dealer who was caught with £10,000 in his kitchen along with cocaine and a loaded gun has been jailed.

Police in Dartford forced their way into Lee Nevard’s home in Sandringham Drive in September 2015.

Inside, officers found a scales, deal bags and spoons covered in powder on a worktop in the garage.

A bank card with Nevard’s name on was found next to the items, also covered in white powder.

A tumble dryer underneath the worktop was searched and a hidden compartment revealed a plastic box and drawstring bag, both containing large quantities of drugs.

In total, police found 1.5kilos of cocaine, with street value estimated to be in the tens of thousands of pounds.

Also in the garage was a motorbike known to be linked with drug dealing with numerous number plates next to it.

Elsewhere police found a loaded handgun and £10,000 in cash hidden in a void above a cooker.

The 35-year-old was charged and later pleaded guilty with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possession of a firearm, possession of an electrical incapacitation device (a stun gun) and money laundering.

On Monday, Nevard was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison.

His partner Sarah Plummer was found guilty of money laundering.

The 34-year-old, also of Sandringham Drive, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Andy Julier lead the investigation, he said: “The search of Nevard’s home provided us with a wealth of evidence which proved beyond any doubt his role in dealing drugs on a substantial scale.

“The fact we also uncovered a loaded weapon in the property clearly showed Nevard posed a significant threat to public safety and this is reflected in the sentence passed by the courts.”

Drug dealer put kilo of cocaine in tumble dryer near loaded handgun

