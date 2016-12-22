Drug-driver jailed for knocking down and killing 88-year-old woman in Northfleet

Damian Demczuk Archant

Damian Demczuk was sentenced to two years in prison today at Maidstone Crown Court

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A motorist who was driving under the influence of cannabis when he knocked down and killed an elderly pedestrian has been jailed for two years.

Damian Demczuk, 27, formerly of Beaumont Drive, Northfleet, collided with 88-year-old Sifa Rifat on the B2175 London Road, Northfleet, just before 11.50am on Monday, May 30.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering serious head and chest injuries that caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

The court heard how Mrs Rifat, who walked with the aid of a stick, was crossing London Road and had possibly been in the carriageway for more than eight seconds before the collision happened.

Demczuk was arrested following the collision and later charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while unfit through drugs, and with causing death by driving while uninsured.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at a previous hearing and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, December 22.

Demczuk originally claimed that a car directly in front of his had swerved to avoid Mrs Rifat, leaving him with slim chance of avoiding her. However, CCTV showed this was not true and that the only vehicle in front of his blue Audi A6 was of a different description and 11 seconds ahead.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Demczuk was also disqualified from driving for 11 years.

A specimen of Demczuk’s blood was sent for analysis and found to contain 2.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood.

Sergeant Hannah Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was an entirely avoidable collision that has resulted in the tragic death of an elderly woman who appeared to be trying to cross the road.

“Despite claiming the actions of a car in front had contributed to the collision, it is clear that his own drug consumption and lack of attention to the road ahead of him were actually the cause.

“Damian Demczuk has shown remorse for his actions and must now live with the consequences of them for the rest of his life.

“I hope this this sends a clear warning to other road-users of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.”