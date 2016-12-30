Ebbsfleet look for revenge against Dartford in New Year’s Day derby

Search

11:00 30 December 2016

Stonebridge Road, home of Ebbsfleet United

Stonebridge Road, home of Ebbsfleet United

Ady Kerry /AK Pictures

Dartford took home all three points when the sides met on Boxing Day

Ebbsfleet will be looking for revenge against Dartford this weekend after their local rivals took all three points in their Boxing Day clash at Princes Park.

The win for Darts narrowed the gap between the two sides to one point and prevented Fleet from capitalising on a rare slip-up by league leaders Maidenhead, who were beaten 1-2 by Wealdstone.

A tight first half saw Fleet struggle to break down the home side’s defence, Danny Kedwell firing a shot over the bar in the opening stages and having a header saved by Ibrahim.

Darts took the lead after the break when an unmarked Tom Bonner headed home from a Lee Noble corner.

Fleet went in search of an equaliser, but Darts looked more likely to score and Ashmore was forced into a dramatic double-save to deny Danny Harris and a follow-up by Duane Ofori-Acheampong.

But the home side doubled their lead shortly afterwards when Ofori-Acheampong outran Winfield to reach a long ball and send a low shot past Ashmore.

Anthony Cook gave the visitors a glimmer of hope ten minutes from the end, running on to a Drury lay-off and unleashing a powerful shot that found the back of the net.

But despite a late flurry of chances for Fleet, Darts were able to hold on to their lead and set up what promises to be a thrilling second encounter at Stonebridge Road.

The New Year’s Day clash kicks off at 3pm.

