Search

Advanced search

Ebbsfleet United vice-chair Peter Varney becomes latest figure to rubbish Millwall plans to relocate to Kent

17:09 09 January 2017

Peter Varney and Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi

Peter Varney and Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi

Archant

Lewisham council is expected to give the green light on Wednesday to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer

Comment

Peter Varney has become the latest senior football figure in the county to rubbish suggestions Millwall could relocate to Kent as a result of an ongoing council row.

It comes ahead of a crunch south-east London council meeting on Wednesday in which Lewisham councillors are expected to give the green light to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer.

Millwall publicly ackowledged for the first time last week that it could relocate, with its academy reportedly now unable to function under the current proposals in addition to the planned eviction of the community trust and the club’s exclusion from benefits of the council’s regeneration scheme.

North Kent has reportedly been mooted as a potential site to relocate to and the club’s chief executive admitted “every option would have to be considered” ahead of the crunch meeting this week, with its Bermondsey base appearing less and less viable.

Located in an area supposedly being eyed up by Millwall chiefs, it was suspected Ebbsfleet United may feel the impact of any such move.

However the club’s vice-chairman echoed comments made by Gillingham chairman, Paul Scally, last week, and insisted he couldn’t ever see such plans going ahead.

Mr Varney said: “I just don’t see it happening, there’d be riots on the streets of south London.

“I haven’t heard anything at all to suggest they could come to Kent, because where are they going to go?

“The Den can hold 20,000 fans, there’s half that at Gillingham, 3,100 here at the moment, about the same at Dover - I don’t see where they’d fit.

“The only other option then would be to build a new stadium but where would that go? How long would it take? Who’s paying for it?

“I honestly think it’s a non story.”

It is not the first time a London club has reportedly looked to set up a base in Kent, as Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish told us last year he was having to look for a training ground in the county having outgrown its existing Beckenham home.

Keywords: Peter Varney Gillingham London

Latest News

Government pressed for ‘natural justice’ to prevail in hunt for George Low killers

14 minutes ago Luke May
George Low died after he was stabbed in the neck in Ayia Napa. Picture: Facebook

Two men were arrested by police in Turkish controlled Cyprus last year

‘Major’ improvement works at Southeastern reach halfway point, have you noticed a difference?

09:49 Luke May
Some Southeastern trains are in the middle of major refurb works

Work began more than 18 months ago

Full week of closures at Dartford Crossing including the QEII Bridge

09:11 Luke May
The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

Work is ongoing to improve the crossing

Ebbsfleet United vice-chair Peter Varney becomes latest figure to rubbish Millwall plans to relocate to Kent

Yesterday, 17:09 Tom Pyman
Peter Varney and Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi

Lewisham council is expected to give the green light on Wednesday to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

Yesterday, 16:42 Emily King
There could be thick frost and fog

Frost is expected every night

Have your say on the future of Dartford’s ‘hidden’ mansion

Yesterday, 13:26 Luke May
Acacia Hall

Proposals will be on show at Dartford Museum

Most read

Ebbsfleet United vice-chair Peter Varney becomes latest figure to rubbish Millwall plans to relocate to Kent

Peter Varney and Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi

Longfield dog owner distraught after pet stolen straight off the street

Pippa, the missing Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Have your say on the future of Dartford’s ‘hidden’ mansion

Acacia Hall

Weather warning: ‘Thundersnow’ could hit this week as temperatures plummet

There could be thick frost and fog

Bluewater thanks generous shoppers who donated 15,000 gifts to disadvantaged children

The Giving Tree at Bluewater

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder