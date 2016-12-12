Elderly couple at the end of their tether after waiting months for council to unblock a drain

Lower Higham Road in Chalk Archant

The couple are worried the may miss out on Christmas with their grandchildren if the drain floods

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An elderly couple from Chalk say they are at the end of their tether after waiting three months for the council to unblock a drain at the front of their house.

Harry Diamond, who lives with his wife Joy on Lower Higham Road, said the blocked drain was reported to Kent County Council on September 23 but has still not been fixed.

The 73-year-old is concerned the drain could overflow and damage his property, and he and his wife may miss out on visiting their grandchildren at Christmas.

“We don’t know what to do next,” he told the Reporter. “We must’ve made more than 40 phone calls to the council. When the phone bill comes in I don’t know how I am going to pay it.

“The drain is full to the top with grass and stuff that has built up over the years. The way the pavement and driveway are built the water will run down the driveway.”

Despite having suffered a severe stroke that has impaired his movement on the right side of his body, Mr Diamond and his wife have had to put sandbags in place to protect against a potential flood.

“We were going to see our grandchildren at Christmas, but I think we are going to have to cancel and that is going to break their hearts,” he added.

A Kent County Council spokesman said: “The county council routinely clean highway drains on main roads on an annual basis. Highway drains on minor roads are maintained on a targeted basis.

“When blocked drains are reported by a member of staff or member of the public, the timescale for cleansing to take place ranges from 24 hours to 90 days depending on the level of risk.

“We are due to attend outside the gentleman’s house on Lower Higham Road on Thursday (December 15).”

Have you experienced similar problems? Email us at simon.allin@archant.co.uk