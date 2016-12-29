Electrical fault starts fire demolishing garage and contents in Gravesend

fire OlgaMiltsova

There are no reports of any injuries

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to a garage in Gravesend in the early hours of this morning following reports of a blaze.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled a blaze in domestic garage in Mermaid Close at around 12.40am.

They fought the fire using a high-pressure hose reel jet, before clearing smoke and fumes with a positive pressure ventilation fan.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for any hot spots.

The garage was not saveable and its contents were also destroyed.

There are no reports of any injuries and the fire was believed to be accidental due to an electrical fault.

Fire crews left the scene at 2.21am.