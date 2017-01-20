Search

Advanced search

Engineering work closes THIS London station for entire weekend

13:32 20 January 2017

Southeastern

Southeastern

Archant

Expect disruption on the rail

Comment

The closure of Cannon Street station this weekend means trains will be disrupted heading into London.

Engineering work has closed the station for Saturday and Sunday.

During the work, no trains will run from London Cannon Street or between London Bridge and Charlton via Greenwich.

Amended services will also operate between London Charing Cross and Hayes.

A replacement bus will operate between Greenwich/Charlton and New Cross to connect with train services.

London Underground services between Cannon Street / London Bridge / Southwark / Embankment and Charing Cross will accept tickets as will Docklands Light Rail services between Lewisham and Greenwich.

Southeastern has recommended passengers check their journey before travelling.

Keywords: London

Latest News

UPDATE: ‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats raises 1,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:07 Luke May
Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

The council gave the go-ahead for redevelopment last week

Engineering work closes THIS London station for entire weekend

Yesterday, 13:32 Luke May
Southeastern

Expect disruption on the rail

‘Cutting edge’ school for autistic students receives ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in every category

Thu, 16:00 Luke May
Students from Helen Allison School in Meopham, which has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Inspectos visited Helen Allison School in November

M25 road-rage killer Kenneth Noye in court bid for open prison transfer

Thu, 14:27 Cathy Gordon
Picture of Noye issued by Kent Police

Noye, now 69, was convicted of murder in April 2000 and sentenced to life

Dedicated volunteer to walk 50 miles on his birthday for ellenor hospice

Thu, 13:54 Luke May
Robin Roberts will be walking 50k next month

The walk takes place on February 1

Police arrested 125 people caught drink driving throughout the Christmas period

Thu, 11:10 Emily King
Drink drive breath test

The arrests were made as part of a campaign to crackdown on motorists driving under the influence

Most read

‘Cutting edge’ school for autistic students receives ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in every category

Students from Helen Allison School in Meopham, which has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Conservative councillors accused of selling Swanley down the river as reserves drop by £800,000

Swanley Town Council

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

UPDATE: ‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats raises 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder