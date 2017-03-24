Failed burglar tries to trick his way into Gravesend home, can you help?

An e-fit of a man police would like to speak regarding a failed distraction burglary in Gravesend. Archant

Do you recognise this e-fit?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to after an attempted distraction burglary in Gravesend.

Earlier this month, a man knocked on the door of a property in Leander drive claiming he needed to fix a leak.

The so-called leak was said to be on a neighbouring properties roof, and to fix it, the man would have to enter this property, he told the resident.

Unconvinced, the victim refused the man entry, despite his attempts to keep the door open by putting his foot in the doorway.

At no point did he enter the house, and no items were stolen.

Following the incident at around midday on Monday, March 6, police are appealing for the public’s help.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “The man is described as being white, aged between 20 and 29 with short, mousey hair. He was clean shaven, and was wearing a blue jacket and trousers at the time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366179 quoting XY/10291/17.

“Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”