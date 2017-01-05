Search

Advanced search

Family of Gravesend chef Daniel Whitworth murdered by serial killer Stephen Port appeal for information ahead of planned legal action against Met Police

13:22 05 January 2017

Daniel Whitworth

Daniel Whitworth

Archant

Hudgell Solicitors, a legal team specialising in misconduct or failings by the police, has been chosen to represent the victim families over the coming months

Comment

The family of the Gravesend chef murdered by serial killer Stephen Port have issued an appeal for information before launching a legal case against the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the investigation.

Daniel Whitworth, 21, was one of four young men killed by Port, who stalked his victims on gay dating websites and plied them with drinks spiked with fatal amounts of the drug GHB to rape them while they were unconscious.

He dumped their bodies in or near a graveyard within 500 metres of his flat in Barking, east London, and embarked on an elaborate cover-up.

He disposed of their mobile phones, repeatedly lied to police and planted a fake suicide note in the hand of one of his victims, taking the blame for the death of another.

Mr Whitworth’s stepmother, Mandy Pearson, told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme last month that the families were planning to sue the force after claiming officers took a homophobic attitude towards the case.

“We were in the dark, I found out most of the things we needed to know at a public inquest five or six months after his death,” she said.

“They were very difficult to get hold of, the police. Our liaison officer basically didn’t liaise and that’s my take on it.”

A total of 17 police officers face investigation for possible misconduct over the catalogue of failures in catching the killer.

Scotland Yard bosses have admitted “potential opportunities” were missed and that investigators who failed to see “striking similarities” between the deaths of four men had only patchy knowledge of the use of drugs linked to gay sex.

Watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating whether homophobia played a part in the errors, and the Met’s advisers from the gay community have called on the force to deal with “any systemic or cultural issues” that may have come into play.

Now Mrs Pearson and the families of the other victims, Anthony Walgate, Jack Taylor and Gabriel Kovari, have chosen a legal team specialising in misconduct or failings by the police to represent them over the coming months.

Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors, said: “The Metropolitan Police have publically acknowledged that the evidence heard at Stephen Port’s trial identified potentially missed opportunities to catch Port sooner.

“There are many serious questions which the families of these young men need answering through the on-going IPCC investigation and any future inquests.

“It is essential that we establish whether the police response to the deaths of these young men was thorough and appropriate, including whether discrimination played any part in their actions.

“The families expect the IPCC to fully scrutinise the investigative work undertaken by the police and examine how any potential similarities between the cases were considered.

“The families rightly want the police to be held to account but it is too early at this stage to say what form any legal action may take, the emphasis right now is on information gathering.

“We urge anyone with information they believe could be relevant to the IPCC investigation to contact the IPCC directly on 0800 151 0021 or email barking&dagenham@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk.

“Alternatively, the legal team can be contacted directly on portenquiry@hudgellsolicitors.co.uk”

Keywords: Gabriel Kovari Jack Taylor Daniel Whitworth Anthony Walgate Scotland Yard Independent Police Complaints Commission Metropolitan Police BBC London

Latest News

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally laughs off speculation Millwall could relocate to Kent

13:14 Tom Pyman
Paul Scally is not concerned by speculation Millwall FC could relocate to Kent. Pic; Andy Archer

Lewisham council is expected to give the green light next week to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer

Man who assaulted prison guard and escaped custody jailed for 10 years

15:04 Emily King
Frank Ball

Frank Ball of Perry Hill, Cliffe, pleaded guilty to grevious bodily harm as well as four other offences

Mum walking the entire British coastline in memory of her infant daughter to arrive in Gravesend

14:58 Luke May
Natalia, 41, from Cheltenham, took on the 6,000 mile journey to support The Grand Appeal

She has already raised more than £100,000

Welling man plunges to his death from QEII Bridge

14:40 Simon Allin
QEII Bridge at Dartford

A search and rescue operation was launched on Thursday night

Shed fire breaks out in garden of Dartford home - but the cause is unknown

09:54 Luke May
Fire

The fire started in Ladywood Road

Suburban rail fare freeze promised as Mayor of London makes fresh bid for control

09:45 Simon Allin
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Fare increase “the final straw” for commuters, says Sadiq Khan

Most read

Nursing staff wanted as pilot scheme aims to bring hospice, nursing homes, GPs and paramedics closer together

Hospice charity ellenor is set to play a greater role in local nursing homes, also joining forces with GPs and ambulance crews.

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

‘Outrageous’ uniform row sees students sent home from Ebbsfleet Academy on first day of term

Ebbsfleet Academy is facing backlash from one parent over its uniform policy. (Stock photo)

Dartford Crossing and QEII Bridge to be CLOSED this week

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

YEARLY REVIEW: Read some of the best headlines from 2016

Image of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder