Family’s agony after 16-year-old boy’s body is recovered from lake at Sutton-at-Hone

Kent Police Archant

Concerns were raised after boy was reported missing on Friday afternoon

Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old boy from Fawkham found dead in a lake on Saturday afternoon.

Named locally as Jack Morrison, police rescue teams recovered his body from a lake at Sutton-at-Hone following an extensive search after he had been reported missing on Friday afternoon.

It is thought he had been fishing at the time. Friends took to social media to pay tribute to the youngster.

Next of kin have been informed and the body has been formally identified as the 16-year-old boy reported missing in the area yesterday.

The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.