Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful angel’ Jack Morrisson, found dead in Sutton-at-Hone lake

08:17 19 December 2016

Jack Morrisson

Jack Morrisson

Archant

His death is being treated as non-suspicious

Comment
Jack MorrissonJack Morrisson

The family of a teenager whose body was pulled from a lake over the weekend have paid tribute.

Jack Morrisson had been reported missing on Friday, December 16, the following day his body was found in Sutton-at-Hone, near Dartford.

The 16-year-old’s family wrote the following tribute:

“Jack you were like a beautiful angel that we were sent. We have been so lucky to have you and you were amazing.

“Although our hearts are broken that your life was short we want to celebrate your life that we were so blessed to be a part of.

“You were like our little golden boy, your life was so charmed and everything you wanted seemed to come to you. Your love of football was answered by playing for Volenti Football Academy and your weekends were spent on your one true love, fishing. You have brought so much joy to us and we feel so blessed to have had you.

“Although your life was short it was full; you had achieved so much and were on a path to success.

“Your life was not a waste and the last year you had become so funny, constantly making us laugh and thank you God for that, as we now have so many stories to share of your cheeky jokes.

“That is what is keeping us strong, the thought of your happy laughing face that we love more than words can say. Our lives will never be the same now, without you here with us and although we never thought there really were angels, now we do as it’s the only explanation for such a beautiful amazing boy.

“We love you so much Jack and we can’t even begin to put in to words the love and the pride you have given to us being in your life. Thank you so, so much for letting us be part of your life, our perfect angel Jack, AKA the cheekiest, funniest, strongest amazing boy we have ever had the pleasure to have known.

“We are just so lucky to have had you in our life for the time that we did, love from your family.”

The family went on to thank the emergency services and the Dartford and District Angling Preservation Society.

Police are treating teenager’s death as non-suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

