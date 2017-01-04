Fire crews tackle grill fire in Dartford

Fire engine 2002 Getty Images

A woman had inadvertently switched the grill on while leaving the oven door closed

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called after a blaze broke out in a grill at a house in Dartford last night.

Two fire engines were sent to the addess on Joyce Green Lane at 7.50pm to extinguish the blaze and clear smoke from the building.

It is believed the woman had put lamb chops in the oven to cook but had inadvertently switched the grill on, leaving the grill door closed.

She was praised for doing “exactly the right thing” by leaving the house and dialling 999.