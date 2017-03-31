Firefighters are tackling a blaze ripping through woodland in Joydens Wood

Crews were called to the 100 sqaure metre scene at 11.56am and are still there

Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a woodland blaze in Joydens Wood, Dartford.

Three fire engines and an all-terrain vehicle were called to the incident involving 100 square metres of undergrowth, at 11.56am, and are still battling the flames.

There have been no reported injuries, and the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Crews are now renewing rheir appeal to the public to avoid starting camp fires and bonfires in woodland areas and to take extra care when disposing of cigarette end to help prevent fires.

If anyone spots a fire in the countryside, it should be reported as soon as possible, giving as much detail about the location as possible, to stop it spreading far.

You can also report any information about illegal fire setting activities and those reponsible to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.