Firefighters called after lorry chemical leak at Dartford Tunnel

Fire engine Phil King

Three fire engines are at the scene

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews are at the Dartford Tunnel after a chemical leak this afternoon.

Three fire engines were called to a lorry waiting area ahead of the northbound tunnel because of a leak from a lorry just after 1:30pm. Crews remain at the scene whilst the incident is cleared.

A Kent Fire and Rescue spokesperson said all roads are open and there is no impact on congestion on the main carriagway.