Firefighters called after lorry chemical leak at Dartford Tunnel
16:27 03 February 2017
Phil King
Three fire engines are at the scene
Fire crews are at the Dartford Tunnel after a chemical leak this afternoon.
Three fire engines were called to a lorry waiting area ahead of the northbound tunnel because of a leak from a lorry just after 1:30pm. Crews remain at the scene whilst the incident is cleared.
A Kent Fire and Rescue spokesperson said all roads are open and there is no impact on congestion on the main carriagway.