First primary school at Ebbsfleet Garden City to open in September as North Kent MPs assess progress on site

17:02 02 February 2017

The Imageworks

Gareth Johnson and Adam Holloway visited the site at Castle Hill today where Cherry Orchard will cater for some 420 pupils in the autumn

Gravesham MP Adam Holloway (left) and Dartford MP Gareth Johnson (right) met with Paul Spooner to see development at Ebbsfleet Garden City

The first primary school at Ebbsfleet Garden City is set to open in September, bosses have confirmed.

North Kent MPs Gareth Johnson and Adam Holloway visited the site at Castle Hill today where Cherry Orchard will cater for some 420 pupils in the autumn and at Springhead Park to see 110 new homes being built by Countryside, and at Ebbsfleet Green where Redrow is building 950 homes.

They were also told of plans that have just been approved for the former Northfleet Cement works in Northfleet West which will see up to 532 new homes as well as employment space creating up to 1,500 new jobs and at Northfleet East where the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation (EDC) and Gravesham Council will soon submit £35m plans for a new commercial centre that will create almost 700 jobs.

A planning application for more than 600 new homes by Keepmoat at Northfleet East will also be submitted soon.

Dartford MP Mr Johnson said: “I was particularly pleased to see the real progress being made with the new primary school at Castle Hill, providing much needed places in this part of the world.

“The planning application was approved less than a year ago yet today you can see the entire building coming out of the ground and the project taking shape ready for an opening in September.”

Gravesham MP Mr Holloway added: “The plans for Northfleet East and West will provide a much needed boost to this area.

“Not only will local people have access to good quality new housing and have the chance to walk along a promenade that opens up that part of the Thames to the public for the first time in 100 years, but they’ll also have the opportunity of hundreds of much-needed local jobs.”

The garden city was recently announced as one of 30 areas in the country to spearhead the government’s new starter homes scheme, meaning younger people will get a hand to get on to the property ladder.

Redrow recently revealed that 90 per cent of its new customers were first time local buyers using the Help to Buy scheme.

EDC interim chief executive, Paul Spooner, said: “Ebbsfleet garden city is on course to have 600 new homes started on site by March 31.

“Working with private sector partners and land owners, the EDC has ensured the pace of development took significant strides in 2016 and that it will continue in 2017/18.”

