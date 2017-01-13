Flytipping shuts roads in Horton Kirby and South Darenth - find out how long for here

Wilson Lane will be closed until Wednesday due to flytipping Archant

Both roads will be shut into next week

School Lane will be closed until Wednesday due to flytipping School Lane will be closed until Wednesday due to flytipping

Motorists in two north Kent villages are set to face disruption for nearly a week after flytippers dumped rubbish down two country lanes.

Wilson Lane in South Darenth is closed between Rabbits Road and Gills Road, and School Lane in Horton Kirby is also closed after rubbish was dumped at the junction with Three Gates Road.

Both roads are expected to reopen on Wednesday January 18.

