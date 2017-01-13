Search

Former Gravesend hospital to become home to nearly 80 flats

13:09 13 January 2017

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Planning permission was granted this week

Plans to redevelop the former home of Gravesend and North Kent Hospital site have been given the go-ahead.

A 0.35-hectare section of the site, known as M-Block, will soon be home to up to 80 residential units.

The site was granted outline planing approval on Wednesday, by Gravesham Borough Council, with money raised from the sale planned to be invested back into the NHS.

Under plans, the site will house 40 one-bed apartments, 31 three-bed and five three-bed flats.

The site could also provide a day centre and leisure use on the ground floor on Clifton Road.

Kieran Kinsella, head of investment management for NHS Property Services, said: “It is time this site was redeveloped and we are delighted to achieve outline planning permission to enable a landmark development of much needed new homes. The site will

now be marketed and the sale will release vital funds for the NHS.”

Gravesend and North Kent Hospital closed in 2004 following the opening of the Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford.

Gravesham Community Hospital opened on part of the site in 2006, the community hospital is unaffected by the application and will continue to operate from its current location.

Keywords: Gravesham Borough Council NHS Darent Valley Hospital Gravesham

Former Gravesend hospital to become home to nearly 80 flats

13:09 13 January 2017
