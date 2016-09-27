Four arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Police have made four arrests after a man was reportedly stabbed in an attack in Gravesend.

Officers were called at 4.55pm on Saturday to Christian Fields Avenue where they found a man with a serious leg injury consistent with a stab wound, who was taken to a London hospital.

Officers attended with the National Police Air Service helicopter and carried out a search of the area.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist the investigation, contacts Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 14-0864.