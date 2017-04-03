Four cars destroyed as fire rips through Swanscombe garages

The fire started on Saturday morning

Fire fighters are trying to establish the cause of a destructive fire which started in Swanscombe at the weekend.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to two detached garages on Milton Street just before 11.30am on Saturday.

On arrival, crews discovered two vehicles ‘well alight’ inside.

Armed with hose reel jets and a compressed air foam system, crews tackled the blaze, and had the fire under control at 12.53pm.

A KFRS spokesperson said: “Both garages suffered extensive damage by the fire, smoke and heat, and four cars were left severely damaged.

“The cause of the blaze isn’t yet known.”