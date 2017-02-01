Search

Freak double accident on A2 at Dartford leaves two in hospital - one with serious injuries

10:02 01 February 2017

Ambulance

Ambulance

© Getty Images

Police investigating incident which took place on Tuesday night on the slip road for the M25

Police are investigating a freak double smash on the A2 near Dartford last night, which left a motorcyclist with an ankle injury and another motorist with serious injuries after being hit as he stopped to help.

The incident happened on the slip road for the M25 at junction 2 and was reported at 6.20pm.

A motorcyclist suffered an ankle injury after being involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Vito van and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van stopped to check on the man and was himself involved in a collision with a white Audi A3 when he exited his vehicle.

He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.

The slip road was closed until 8.30pm and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

