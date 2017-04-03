GALLERY: Never-before-seen aerial photos show Kent’s maritime history

Northfleet, April 1927 Copyrighted

England’s Maritime Heritage from the Air, which demonstrates the changing landscape from 1919 to 2006, is published later this month

Never-before-seen aerial photos of Kent are to be published in a book on maritime history later this month.

England’s Maritime Heritage from the Air is a photographic record of how the country’s relationship with the sea has shaped the landscape over the past hundred years.

With more than 150 powerful black and white images, many of them taken looking down on Kent, the book presents an unparalleled picture of how the country has changed from 1919 to 2006.

Among the county landmarks to feature in the book are Chatham, Dover, Folkestone, Hythe, Northfleet, Ramsgate, Sheerness and Whitstable.

The images come from the English Heritage Aerofilms archives and are some of the first aerial photos of England in existence – many taken by photographers strapped to the wings of planes.

Author Peter Waller told us how he had seen the county evolve over the past century.

“It’s an interesting exercise, I wanted locations that told a narrative,” he said.

“The basic geographical structure doesn’t change too much, but you work by identifying specific locations, such as a church, then relate that to modern imagery and work out which structures are still there and which have disappeared.

“Take Northfleet, for instance, which was ideal for the cement business, and in terms of shipping in coal and raw materials and then shipping out the finished product.

“Obviously railways became in demand for transporting goods but shipping using the river was much more cost-effective, in bringing coal down the east coast from Newcastle to the Thames Estuary, for example.

“Industries come and go and what the photos demonstrate is how they have changed over time.

“In an early image you might record a power station under construction and then in the 50s or 60s it might have been completely redeveloped because there’s constant pressure on land use and demand changes over decades.

“It’s sad in some respects that those historic structures have disappeared, and there is a threat to many others that still exist.

“But it’s important to recognise there is such a commercial pressure to invest in the future, and you can’t be restricted by the existing environment.”

Mr Waller, a specialist in industrial archaeology, has worked in the publishing industry for more than 30 years, and was given unrivalled access to the photos during his time with Aerofilms.

The change witnessed in Ramsgate is one of the most powerful recognised in the book, the Shropshire-based author said.

“I used one of the earliest photos of the port, and another from 2003, to demonstrate how the decades have seen fishing fleet largely disappear to be replaced by a marina for leisure sailing.

“It’s a great example of how that port has evolved over an 80-year period, and how society has changed from working ports and fishing, importing goods and materials to a more leisure-based economy.”

Later this year, a series of events will take place to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Battle of Medway, when the river was engulfed in flames after the Dutch fleet sailed up and caught the English unprepared.

Mr Waller believes as well as boasting a rich history of being the country’s first line of defence, the county also has a pivotal role to play in the changing use of the sea in the future.

“Kent has always been on the front line, whether that’s from the Dutch or French, or the Germans in the 20th century,” he said.

“It still plays a fundamental role in that freight has to go to and from the content via Kent.

“There’s a degree of uncertainty about the future, of course, but freight will continue to go through the county.

“It’s about how you cope with changing traffic patterns and ensuring it’s an evolution rather than a revolution.”

England’s Maritime Heritage from the Air is available to buy from April 28.