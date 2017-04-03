Search

Advanced search

GALLERY: Never-before-seen aerial photos show Kent’s maritime history

PUBLISHED: 13:14 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 13:15 03 April 2017

Northfleet, April 1927

Northfleet, April 1927

Copyrighted

England’s Maritime Heritage from the Air, which demonstrates the changing landscape from 1919 to 2006, is published later this month

Comment

Historic aerial photos

0
1 / 10

Never-before-seen aerial photos of Kent are to be published in a book on maritime history later this month.

England’s Maritime Heritage from the Air is a photographic record of how the country’s relationship with the sea has shaped the landscape over the past hundred years.

With more than 150 powerful black and white images, many of them taken looking down on Kent, the book presents an unparalleled picture of how the country has changed from 1919 to 2006.

Among the county landmarks to feature in the book are Chatham, Dover, Folkestone, Hythe, Northfleet, Ramsgate, Sheerness and Whitstable.

The images come from the English Heritage Aerofilms archives and are some of the first aerial photos of England in existence – many taken by photographers strapped to the wings of planes.

Author Peter Waller told us how he had seen the county evolve over the past century.

“It’s an interesting exercise, I wanted locations that told a narrative,” he said.

“The basic geographical structure doesn’t change too much, but you work by identifying specific locations, such as a church, then relate that to modern imagery and work out which structures are still there and which have disappeared.

“Take Northfleet, for instance, which was ideal for the cement business, and in terms of shipping in coal and raw materials and then shipping out the finished product.

“Obviously railways became in demand for transporting goods but shipping using the river was much more cost-effective, in bringing coal down the east coast from Newcastle to the Thames Estuary, for example.

“Industries come and go and what the photos demonstrate is how they have changed over time.

“In an early image you might record a power station under construction and then in the 50s or 60s it might have been completely redeveloped because there’s constant pressure on land use and demand changes over decades.

“It’s sad in some respects that those historic structures have disappeared, and there is a threat to many others that still exist.

“But it’s important to recognise there is such a commercial pressure to invest in the future, and you can’t be restricted by the existing environment.”

Mr Waller, a specialist in industrial archaeology, has worked in the publishing industry for more than 30 years, and was given unrivalled access to the photos during his time with Aerofilms.

The change witnessed in Ramsgate is one of the most powerful recognised in the book, the Shropshire-based author said.

“I used one of the earliest photos of the port, and another from 2003, to demonstrate how the decades have seen fishing fleet largely disappear to be replaced by a marina for leisure sailing.

“It’s a great example of how that port has evolved over an 80-year period, and how society has changed from working ports and fishing, importing goods and materials to a more leisure-based economy.”

Later this year, a series of events will take place to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Battle of Medway, when the river was engulfed in flames after the Dutch fleet sailed up and caught the English unprepared.

Mr Waller believes as well as boasting a rich history of being the country’s first line of defence, the county also has a pivotal role to play in the changing use of the sea in the future.

“Kent has always been on the front line, whether that’s from the Dutch or French, or the Germans in the 20th century,” he said.

“It still plays a fundamental role in that freight has to go to and from the content via Kent.

“There’s a degree of uncertainty about the future, of course, but freight will continue to go through the county.

“It’s about how you cope with changing traffic patterns and ensuring it’s an evolution rather than a revolution.”

England’s Maritime Heritage from the Air is available to buy from April 28.

Keywords: DOVER United Kingdom Medway Newcastle

Latest News

Passengers in Kent and south east London demand ‘punctual, reliable services with enough room to sit and stand’ from next rail franchise

60 minutes ago Tom Pyman

Research has been conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus after the government launched a consultation last month

Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Yesterday, 15:52 Tom Pyman

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Petition urging government not to slash rail services from Kent to central London reaches 16,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:06 Tom Pyman

A consultation proposes all Metro services on the north Kent (between Dartford and Charlton), Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines terminate at Cannon Street only

Maths teacher from Rochester inspired to run London Marathon by his 5-year-old’s leukaemia

Yesterday, 13:47 Emily King

Peter Aktinson, who teaches at Northfleet School for Girls, was hit with the diagnosis of his daughter Beth in 2015

Sadiq Khan’s air quality tax plans ‘will increase burden on business exponentially’ warns Kent-based Freight Transport Association

Yesterday, 12:36 Tom Pyman

Large quantities of freight traffic access the capital by travelling through the county

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Yesterday, 10:54 Tom Pyman

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Most read

WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

TAKE A LOOK inside one of the country’s busiest lifeboat stations, based in Gravesend

Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder