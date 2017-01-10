Government pressed for ‘natural justice’ to prevail in hunt for George Low killers

George Low died after he was stabbed in the neck in Ayia Napa. Picture: Facebook Archant

Two men were arrested by police in Turkish controlled Cyprus last year

Gareth Johnson, Dartford Conservative MP Gareth Johnson, Dartford Conservative MP

The wait for justice for a Dartford estate agent who was fatally stabbed whilst holidaying in Cyprus is set to go on.

George Low, was fatally stabbed whilst holidaying in Ayia Napa in August 2016.

The 22-year-old died from a stab wound to the neck, while his friend, Ben Barker, was seriously injured.

Cyprus police are treating the stabbings as premeditated and attempted murder.

Following the attack, officers said the two suspects fled to the Turkish-controlled north of the island and out of their reach.

Upon arrival the duo were reportedly arrested for an unrelated offence.

According to the under-secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs, a High Commission in Nicosia is raising the issue.

“We will continue to push to see those guilty of the murder of George Low brought to justice,” assured Tobias Ellwood today (Tuesday) when pressed by Dartford MP Gareth Johnson.

Mr Johnson said: “Natural justice demands that people shouldn’t be able to simply walk away from custody when accused of murder yet northern Cyprus has allowed this to happen with one of the suspects, and clearly it’s feared that the second will soon follow.”

The Conservative MP urged the foreign office to ‘allow decency to prevail and for these men to face trial’.

Mr Ellwood described the case as “difficult” and claimed he could not go into too much detail about the investigation, but said the foreign office was working “very hard” to allow justice to proceed.

Mr Barker, also 22, said in December: “What happened to us was a disgusting and cowardly act.

“The two men responsible knew what they were doing and consciously acted with the attention to kill us both, I have no doubt that if not for George they would have succeeded.

“The attack was unprovoked and I am I extremely upset and angry in the knowledge that one of them has already been released, all I want is justice for the murder of my best friend and call upon anyone who is in a position to help to do all that they can.”