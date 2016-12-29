Search

Advanced search

Gravesend family business that survived the credit crunch finally forced to close its doors

09:35 29 December 2016

Bobby's, on the High Street

Bobby's, on the High Street

Archant

The High Street school clothing shop faced a combination of rising rents and falling profits

Comment
Owner Davinda KaurOwner Davinda Kaur

Another Gravesend family-run shop is set to draw down its shutters for the last time due to the rising cost of doing business.

Davinda Kaur steered High Street school clothing shop Bobby’s Fashion through the credit crunch of 2008 and carried on trading after her husband died 12 years ago.

But she has finally been forced to call it a day as rents continue to rise while profits decline.

She told The Reporter: “It is heart-breaking, but it is too much work. I love my business, but I can’t afford to have a full-time helper, and I have to do everything myself.

“Bobby’s Fashion has been in town for many years and in the family for more than 30 years.

“I have enjoyed working here, but it is getting a little bit too expensive. Rates are going up and prices of the stock are going up, while takings are going down.

“The profit is very low and most of the money goes back into the business.”

Mrs Kaur added that she tried to negotiate with her landlord to keep the rent from rising at the end of her lease but was unable to reach a deal.

Her business also faces competition from larger stores and supermarkets, which can source goods more cheaply.

“A lot of people are very disappointed because there is so much demand for this type of business,” she said.

“Lots of local schools support me. People have been just great and were very supportive during a difficult time when my husband died.”

Mrs Kaur, who is in her mid-50s, now plans to take early retirement.

“My three children are all grown up and the lease is finishing,” she explained. “Now is the time we have to finish.”

Bobby’s Fashion is set to close its doors to the public during the first week of January.

Latest News

Mayor of Dartford offers seasonal message for a ‘peaceful’ 2017

18:00 Luke May
Mayor John Burrell has released his season message

Read mayor John Burrell’s seasonal message here

New Year’s message from the Bishop of Rochester: My prayer is for salvation for the world

09:07 Bishop of Rochester
Bishop of Rochester - Rt Reverend James Langstaff

In a special article written just for us, the Bishop of Rochester, the Right Reverend James Langstaff

Take extra care when using cash machines urge north Kent police

Yesterday, 14:10 Tim Miles
Kent Police

Metal strips known as ‘Lebanese loops’ that block card slot and trick users into thinking card has been swallowed have been found

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Yesterday, 13:45 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Ebbsfleet look for revenge against Dartford in New Year’s Day derby

Yesterday, 11:00 Simon Allin
Stonebridge Road, home of Ebbsfleet United

Dartford took home all three points when the sides met on Boxing Day

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Yesterday, 09:43 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

Most read

Gravesend family business that survived the credit crunch finally forced to close its doors

Bobby's, on the High Street

JAILED: Gravesend man who burgled same flat twice in five days

Peter Adamjak

Car dumped in Bexleyheath after fatal hit and run in Dartford

Police

Gravesend food bank facing rising demand as winter takes its toll on hard-up residents

Project manager David Idowu

Take extra care when using cash machines urge north Kent police

Kent Police

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder