Gravesend man who assaulted victim with smashed glass at The Grove Nightclub jailed for six years

Bryar Moustafa, 24, smashed a glass into his victim’s face causing multiple cuts

A Gravesend man has been jailed for assaulting a man in a nightclub.

At 2.55am on May 8 2016, the 23-year-old victim was socialising in The Grove Nightclub in Gravesend when he was approached by 24-year-old Bryar Moustafa.

Moustafa smashed a glass into his face causing multiple cuts. He was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment.

Kent Police launched an investigation and made enquiries to locate Moustafa. Whilst this was on-going, Moustafa approached the victim in Milton Road, Gravesend on June 15 and threatened to stab him if he did not drop the case.

Moustafa was located by police in Gravesend on July 2 and was arrested for grievous bodily harm, witness intimidation and possession of cannabis. He made no admissions when interviewed about the assault and witness intimidation, but admitted possession of cannabis for personal use.

Moustafa was charged with the offences and later pleaded guilty at court. At Maidstone Crown Court on December 7 2016, he was sentenced to six years and three months.

Investigating officer, police constable Mark Penny said: “This was a violent attack that caused horrific facial injuries. The victim has been scarred and still suffers from discomfort.

“This despicable attack was aggravated by Moustafa’s subsequent behaviour. His blatant threats show a complete disregard for law and the effect his actions had inflicted on the victim.

“I would like to commend the victim for his courage and assistance throughout the length of the trial process.”