Gravesend man who left his former partner unconscious after punching her in the face jailed for two years

Brian Warrington Archant

He was listed as one of Kent’s most wanted suspects after the attack

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Gravesend man who punched his former partner in the face, leaving her unconscious, has been jailed for two years.

Brian Warrington, of Poplar Avenue, was named one of Kent’s most wanted suspects following the attacks, which took place in September this year.

On the evening of Friday, September 9, the 28-year-old turned up at his former partner’s home in Artillery Row, Gravesend, where he punched her, leaving her unconscious and with facial injuries.

The victim regained consciousness and ran out of the house and away from Warrington, who she then saw leave the property.

At 5.15pm on Saturday, September 17, Warrington saw the victim walking along Alanbrooke, Gravesend, where he approached her and asked her if she had reported the previous incident.

When the woman said she had, Warrington punched her in the face once again before walking off, leaving her with an eye injury that needed stitches.

By having contact with the victim, Warrington had also breached a restraining order that had previously been put in place.

He was arrested on Sunday, November 6.

Warrington was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, December 16, having been charged with actual bodily harm, battery and two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Investigating officer detective constable Phil Pead said: “Warrington inflicted pain and suffering on his victim on more than one occasion causing her to fear for her safety and I am pleased he has received a lengthy sentence.

“Kent Police will not tolerate domestic abuse, or any type of crime, and will always investigate thoroughly. Anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse should contact us right away so we can investigate and offer the advice and support which may be needed.”

Anyone who wishes to report an incident can call Kent Police on 101, alternatively to remain anonymous call Kent Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

In an emergency, always dial 999.