Gravesham council ‘investigating’ fly-tipping at Battle of Britain site as residents demand answers

Illegally dumped waste at the Battle of Britain site Photo: Andrew Redgate Archant

Illegal demolition “an attack on our culture and community” says angry resident

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The overturned lorry on Coldharbour Road Photo: Andrew Redgate The overturned lorry on Coldharbour Road Photo: Andrew Redgate

Gravesham council says it is investigating fly-tipping at the site of the former Battle of Britain pub as residents demand answers from the authorities.

Members of a local community group believe the lorry that overturned on Coldharbour Road last week was responsible for illegal dumping at the site after mounds of rubbish appeared in the early hours of Thursday, December 1.

But Gravesham Council would neither confirm nor deny any link between the two incidents.

A spokesperson told the Reporter: “The fly-tipping on the Battle of Britain site is on private land so it is the responsibility of the land owner to arrange removal.

“Since the fly-tipping last week the owners of the site have put in better security measures to stop illegal access. We are working with other agencies to investigate.

“We’re taking this incident very seriously and anyone who may have witnessed the fly-tipping or has any information should contact us.”

Members of the Battle of Britain Community Group held a meeting in Gravesend on Wednesday evening to discuss the pub’s illegal demolition, and they are adamant that their concerns have not been adequately addressed.

Fears were expressed that asbestos could have contaminated the area when the building was demolished, although the Health and Safety Executive claims risks were managed appropriately.

One resident described the pub’s demolition as “an attack on our culture and community”.