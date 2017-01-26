Gravesham Council to discuss raising council tax by more than 2.5% to plug funding gap

Civic Centre, Gravesend Archant

Changes to government funding streams have put added pressure on local authorities

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gravesham council is to consider raising council tax by more than 2.5 per cent to make up for a potential funding shortfall.

A cabinet meeting will be held next Monday to discuss the budget for 2017-18 as local authorities across the UK face added pressure due to a reduction in funds from central government.

In December last year, the government announced that overall funding for 2017-18 would be cut by 10.6 per cent on 2016-17 levels.

Figures show that since the beginning of the austerity measures introduced in 2010-11, the overall level of Central Government Grant for Gravesham will have fallen by nearly five million by 2019-20.

In addition, changes to the New Homes Bonus will lead to a revenue reduction of £1.5 million by 2019-20.

Freezing council tax, rather than implementing a 2.65 per cent increase this year, would cut the council’s income by almost £1.7 million.

The meeting to discuss the proposed measures will take place at the Civic Centre on Windmill Street on Monday, January 30 at 7.30pm