Search

Advanced search

Gravesham Council to discuss raising council tax by more than 2.5% to plug funding gap

15:58 26 January 2017

Civic Centre, Gravesend

Civic Centre, Gravesend

Archant

Changes to government funding streams have put added pressure on local authorities

Comment

Gravesham council is to consider raising council tax by more than 2.5 per cent to make up for a potential funding shortfall.

A cabinet meeting will be held next Monday to discuss the budget for 2017-18 as local authorities across the UK face added pressure due to a reduction in funds from central government.

In December last year, the government announced that overall funding for 2017-18 would be cut by 10.6 per cent on 2016-17 levels.

Figures show that since the beginning of the austerity measures introduced in 2010-11, the overall level of Central Government Grant for Gravesham will have fallen by nearly five million by 2019-20.

In addition, changes to the New Homes Bonus will lead to a revenue reduction of £1.5 million by 2019-20.

Freezing council tax, rather than implementing a 2.65 per cent increase this year, would cut the council’s income by almost £1.7 million.

The meeting to discuss the proposed measures will take place at the Civic Centre on Windmill Street on Monday, January 30 at 7.30pm

Keywords: Gravesham council United Kingdom Gravesham

Latest News

UPDATE: Rail chaos to last rest of the week after derailed Lewisham freight train means track needs to be ‘completely rebuilt’

14:27 Tom Pyman
Derailed freight train in Lewisham, south-east London. Photo: Network Rail/PA Wire

Check to see if your route is affected here

Gravesham Council to discuss raising council tax by more than 2.5% to plug funding gap

7 minutes ago Simon Allin
Civic Centre, Gravesend

Changes to government funding streams have put added pressure on local authorities

Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

59 minutes ago Luke May
Dartford town centre

Cabinet members are meeting tonight (Thursday)

UPDATE: Planning advisors recommend Swanley garden village plan is thrown out

13:34 Luke May
A view of the proposed garden village and Swanley Halt station

The proposal is part of Sevenoaks District Council’s ‘master vision’ for the town

Strictly’s Len Goodman loses out to Mary Berry to be named best TV judge at the National Television Awards

08:30 Laura Harding
Len Goodman

2016 was the last year the dancing expert would judge the BBC One show

Police release footage after thieves target nine shoppers in Swanley

Yesterday, 14:19 Luke May
One of the men police would like to speak to following a number of thefts in Swanley on January 17

The thefts took place last week

Most read

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Police release footage after thieves target nine shoppers in Swanley

One of the men police would like to speak to following a number of thefts in Swanley on January 17

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder