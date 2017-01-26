Gravesham Council to discuss raising council tax by more than 2.5% to plug funding gap
15:58 26 January 2017
Archant
Changes to government funding streams have put added pressure on local authorities
Gravesham council is to consider raising council tax by more than 2.5 per cent to make up for a potential funding shortfall.
A cabinet meeting will be held next Monday to discuss the budget for 2017-18 as local authorities across the UK face added pressure due to a reduction in funds from central government.
In December last year, the government announced that overall funding for 2017-18 would be cut by 10.6 per cent on 2016-17 levels.
Figures show that since the beginning of the austerity measures introduced in 2010-11, the overall level of Central Government Grant for Gravesham will have fallen by nearly five million by 2019-20.
In addition, changes to the New Homes Bonus will lead to a revenue reduction of £1.5 million by 2019-20.
Freezing council tax, rather than implementing a 2.65 per cent increase this year, would cut the council’s income by almost £1.7 million.
The meeting to discuss the proposed measures will take place at the Civic Centre on Windmill Street on Monday, January 30 at 7.30pm