Gravesham councillors offer well wishes for John Cubitt as he steps down as leader due to ill health

John Cubitt Archant

He will remain as councillor for Meopham North

Gravesham Borough Council leaders have come together to wish John Cubitt well, after it was announced last week that he will step down from his position as council leader.

While he will remain councillor for Meopham North, it is understood his health is unlikely to improve sufficiently for him to resume his duties as leader in the forseeable future.

The council’s chief executive, David Hughes, said: “It is very sad that ill health has caused Cllr Cubitt to stand down as leader.

“He has been an exemplary leader to work with.

“On a personal level, Cllr Cubitt has been unfailingly kind and supportive to those who work for the borough council at all levels and he is undoubtedly held not only in esteem but genuine affection.

“My colleagues and I send Cllr Cubitt and his family our very best wishes and our hope that being freed from the responsibilities the role of leader carries will help his health to improve.”

David Turner will lead on a temporary basis until a new leader is elected, which will be at the full council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

Speaking of Mr Cubitt’s decision to step down, Mr Turner said: “He and I have worked together as leader and deputy for a number of years and I have found him to be a great source of help and encouragement.

“He is a great leader, and it is sad to see him step down.”

Also offering well wishes is John Burden, Gravesham Labour leader. He said: “I have known John for a number of years now. He’s always been courteous and a gentleman, who puts the people of Gravesham first, which is what you expect from a great leader.

“I wish him all the best and expect to see him still in years to come.”