Gravesham slice of council tax bill could rise by nearly £5 a year for Band D properties under proposed changes

Gravesham Borough Council Archant

Councils are facing reductions in government support and growing demand for services

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The average council tax bill for a Band D property in Gravesham could rise by £4.95 for the coming financial year if councillors agree a proposed increase later this month.

A 2.65 per cent hike in Gravesham’s share of the charge would mean Band D taxpayers living in the borough would see their council tax bill rise to £191.61 - an extra 10p per week.

The planned rise follows large cuts in funding from central government at a time when local authorities face growing pressure on frontline services.

Deputy leader councillor David Turner said: “This council tax increase is necessary due to significant on-going reductions in central government support, which has seen a further cut in funding for this borough in 2017-18 of over £1 million per annum.

“Without this increase in council tax, the council will not be able to continue to deliver high quality services to its residents, such as refuse collection and recycling, street cleaning and environmental health functions.”

In addition to cuts in government support, the council is under pressure to make savings of £2.5 million in order to balance its budget by 2020.

Councillor Turner added: “We have been pro-active by making some savings already, but if we are to preserve as many high quality services as possible an increase in council tax is unavoidable and necessary.”

Any changes to the elements of Council Tax relating to Kent County Council, the police and the fire services will be considered separately by those bodies over the coming weeks.

Councillors will vote on the draft budget at a full council meeting on February 21.