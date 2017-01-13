Gritter trucks unable to treat road surfaces as snow chaos hits Kent

Gritter lorry simazoran

Heavy rain and heavy traffic meant treatment was “just not possible”

Kent’s gritter trucks were unable to treat the county’s roads last night as commuters faced long delays and disruption.

Across the county there were scenes of cars becoming stuck on residential roads and slow moving traffic on motorways as snow battered the county.

Thursday night’s downpour of rain and heavy levels of traffic were so severe that Kent County Council bosses have admitted it was impossible to grit the roads.

A spokesperson said: “All crews were fully prepared and were out by 5pm and stayed out throughout the night.

“Roads are extremely icy in places today so please drive to the conditions.

“Primary routes were treated this morning and will be treated again as soon as possible followed by secondary routes.

“While we would love to be able to treat all our roads, we have over 5,200 miles to maintain and it is just not possible.

“During the winter months we would encourage everyone to drive to the conditions.

“Untreated roads should be treated as slippery and people should drive cautiously and be deliberate and slower in their actions.

“Our advice is to plan ahead, drive slower and brake in good time – harsh braking, steering and acceleration are all key precursors to skidding.”