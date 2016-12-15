Hammers remember brave Gravesend schoolboy Jack Howard who lost his battle to cancer

West Ham fan Jack Howard Archant

There was an applause all around for the young Hammers fan, whose image filled the big screen at the London Stadium

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Kent schoolboy who lost his brave battle to cancer was remembered by football fans last night at West Ham’s London Stadium.

Jack Howard, who attended Gravesend Grammar School, passed away earlier this month at the age of 13 after the treatment he received in Los Angeles failed to cure his kidney cancer.

Generous donors pledged more than £250,000 to fund the treatment, but the family returned home to Hartley last month when it became clear it had not worked.

On an emotional evening, the young Hammers fan received a round of applause around the stadium in the 13th minute of West Ham’s clash against Burnley last night. His siblings Callum and Lucy were mascots.

The club became aware of the family’s fundraising drive, with joint-chairman David Sullivan donating £5,000 towards his treatment, with a West Ham-themed non-uniform day at his school raising a further £6,000.

Stars from Jack’s favourite football team also called him on Facetime when he was in hospital, and paid tribute to him last week.

Midfielder Sam Byram said: “It’s hugely saddening to hear about Jack’s passing. His energy, positivity and strength were inspiring.

“You could tell how passionate he was, so it’s very hard news to take. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Dimitri Payet added: “I really enjoyed our conversation with Jack a few weeks ago, so it’s very sad news. I’d like to say thank you to everyone who helped treat him and wish his family well.”

The youngster previously underwent treatment for kidney cancer in 2013. He had a kidney removed before going into remission in February 2014, but the cancer returned in December last year and spread to his lungs.

Jack attracted support from around the world, with The Rolling Stones and LA Galaxy defender AJ Delagarza among the stars who sent messages to the youngster as he underwent treatment.