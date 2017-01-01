Happy New Year from Gravesham’s ‘Martini Girl’ Greta Goatley

It’s hard to believe that it is already time to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

What a year it has been for us all in Gravesham.

It is a great privilege to serve as Mayor and I am very proud and honoured to have been chosen for this civic role.

We have achieved a great deal over the last 12 months.

Our community has come together to celebrate some wonderful occasions – the Queen’s 90th Birthday celebrations, the Riverside Festival, the opening of the new Gravesend Borough Market and, of course, our very festive Christmas events programme - to name just a few.

Some of my favourite moments have been meeting all the new people and hearing the lovely stories from our communities.

There is so much to be proud of in our borough and I have been immensely impressed by the wealth of talent within Gravesham.

Christmas offers us a chance to reflect back on 2016 and also for us to look forward to the coming year.

We have lots to look forward to in 2017 and I will see out my final few months as Mayor with Chinese New Year celebrations, St George’s Day and our tribute to Pocahontas, which commemorates 400 years since her burial in Gravesend.

I would like to thank those who have supported the Mayor’s charities this year.

Since my time as Mayor we have been raising money for Ellenor Hospice Children and Young Adults and the Dementia and Alzheimer’s Support group and I really do welcome your continued support in the New Year. We have a number of further fund-raising events to get involved with, which I’m looking forward to.

It is also a time of year for us to send good wishes to those we care about.

May I ask you all to remember your neighbours at this time of year, especially the elderly and those who live alone.

I would also like to extend a special welcome to those who have come home to Gravesham to be with their families and hope that you have a wonderful time.

My very best wishes go to those who are sick at home or in hospital at this time of year.

Special thanks are due to all those people who will be working over the Christmas period in the emergency services, hospitals and all our other essential services. Your invaluable efforts are much appreciated.

I hope that your Christmas is enjoyable and wish you a happy and healthy new year.

The Mayor of Gravesham,

Cllr Greta Goatley.