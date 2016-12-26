Hospice on a mission to alter our perception of life and death

Ellenor hospice, Gravesend Copyright @2016 David Bartholomew. All rights reserved.

We take a visit to one of the county’s top hospice facilities to find out how not only is it expanding across Kent, but also the vast range of services such sites are now providing for those reaching the end of their lives, and their families

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finley Jones and family Finley Jones and family

WHAT does a hospice mean to you? The chances are the knee jerk reaction is simply as a place you go to die. However it’s a perception that is not only undergoing something of an evolution but, perhaps more importantly, needs to.

Because today’s hospices play a far more integral role in the delivery of key health and well-being services to those facing either life-limiting, or terminal cases.

Yet it presents a problem for the facilities - and there are a number scattered across the county - to change perceptions for the benefit of all those who can access their services and for the community as whole.

Take Ellenor, founded in 1985, and serving a population of over one million people in Kent and caring for around 2,000 families each and every year.

Ellenor care in Gravesend Ellenor care in Gravesend

It has facilities in Dartford and Gravesend but is playing an increasingly active role as far as Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge and Sevenoaks and the London borough of Bexley.

Its bricks and mortar presence is very much only the tip of the iceberg.

It delivers care direct into the homes of around 90 per cent of those it provides services for. And in the last year alone, that age range has stretched from zero to 107.

Dr Russ Hargreaves is head of wellbeing at the hospice, a broad remit which covers what he describes as psychosocial care.

Dr Russ Hargreaves, Ellenor Dr Russ Hargreaves, Ellenor

He explains: “If you look at the well-being umbrella – health, happiness and contentment – they are three words you would not associate with a hospice.

“But I think we can achieve that with many people. They might be living with a life limiting or terminal illness but that shouldn’t stop you being happy with what you have.

“It is a challenge, but the bigger hurdle is getting over the issue of hospices being seen as a place you go to die. Perhaps it should be changed simply to somewhere for the final two years of your life, for example.

“You look at some of the courses we have to offer – relaxation and meditation, seated exercise, music for wellbeing classes, creative arts classes – unless we get over that hurdle then we can’t get people to see the other things we do here, relaxing, sociable things, meeting people who may, for example, have similar conditions to yourself.”

And all that in addition to a host of special medical equipment and treatments.

Little wonder, then, that at the last count it needed to raise an eye-watering £6.7 million a year to sustain the service it provides. Just 25 per cent of its cash comes from statutory funding - the rest is from the community.

Ellenor’s Gravesend site was opened in 1992, it’s a modern, bright, building a hop over the road from a supermarket and a skip to the busy A2.

Once through the reception area the main social hub has a gentle calm. Patients, visitors and health professionals chat on a range of sofas and chairs, music plays - cheerful tunes - and there’s the clickety-clack of teas and cake being served in a small cafe to one side.

It is, in short, lacking the sense of gloom one might expect.

“What we do more and more,” explains Dr Hargreaves, “is we take a person-centred and very holistic approach. So we’re not just looking at their disease, but their entire life – family, friends, financial worries, emotional concerns, we take everybody in an holistic approach and I think that’s quite unique.”

During a tour of the facilities I bump into Angela Cooke, ward manager. A former NHS nurse, she describes her role as doing what she always imagined her career in health being; namely having the time to care for a patient effectively and making a real difference. She speaks with professional enthusiasm and a genuine affection for those she comes in contact with. It’s all rather inspiring.

She recalls James Webb, 26, and the support Ellenor offered during the last few days of his life.

Mr Webb longed for one last chance to go to the seaside with his family. Within minutes of his request, the Ellenor team sprung into action to organise just that.

Funding was secured to cover the cost of laying on a special ambulance the following day, to take James to Leysdown-on-Sea on Sheppey, where his friends and family joined him for the day.

He died days after, but his family told staff they would “never forget” that special last family outing.

Explains Angela Cooke: “It was such a privilege to be able to share these precious moments with them. Ellenor cares about life and making the most of every second. We care so families can have valuable time to make memories like these that will last forever. It’s why we do what we do.”

At this stage it’s worth dispelling a few myths.

A quarter of those admitted as an in-patient here last year were discharged. Nor do all the patients suffer from cancer - in fact around a third suffer from other conditions such as Parkinson’s or heart disease.

What’s more, it is the only hospice in the county which deals with children as well as adults - with the vast majority of its children’s service being offered in the home where youngsters are most comfortable.

Yet shifting that perception of a hospice as being the last outpost before the inevitable befalls us, is one Dr Hargreaves is keen to see lifted.

“Changing perceptions of death is a long, slow process, but it is happening. However, it will take a cultural shift to get to the point where we are all comfortable accepting that we are going to die and about the decisions we can make now about what happens when we reach the end of our natural lives.”

Perhaps a little surprisingly, seeing how much hospices take the strain off the NHS, statutory funding accounts for just around 25 per cent of its annual budget.

It relies heavily on volunteers and, of course, those who fundraise or donate to the cause.

Rachel Holwegger is director of income and tasked with formulating a strategy to ensure it can continue to deliver its ever expanding range of services. She explains to KoS: “It’s a big responsibility as we’re totally reliant on voluntary income. If we didn’t have the income our community gives us then there is no care. That is why there are so many options for people to get involved and get engaged.

“We are the only charity in Kent which provides care for all ages and 90 per cent of that is in the home, and that far exceeds just the Gravesend and Dartford areas; we’re very strong in west Kent for example, so we’re having to encourage people further afield to support us.

“You often have to think what it would be like this if this wasn’t here and how terrible that would be for these families.

“It’s increasingly competitive out there, increasingly difficult to ensure we are raising the money we need.

“We’re never complacent. Year on year we have to do it again and again and demand increases year on year. So we absolutely need people to raise money for us and be aware of the huge impact it has for us.

“We need to £6.7m every year. Every penny matters. Whether it’s £1, £5 a month, or something else, it makes a big difference.”