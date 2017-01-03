Search

Hundreds of discounted starter homes earmarked for Ebbsfleet Garden City in £1.2bn scheme

11:44 03 January 2017

Plans for Ebbsfleet Garden City

Plans for Ebbsfleet Garden City

Archant

Bosses say up to 635 affordable homes for first-time buyers could be created across the development

Hundreds of affordable homes for first-time buyers are set to be created at Ebbsfleet Garden City as the development spearheads a £1.2bn national scheme.

The project aims to create more discounted starter homes for young people looking to get their first step on the property ladder.

Up to 635 starter homes could be created across the garden city, one of 30 areas involved in the scheme, and will include homes in a newly-created city centre as well as on Northfleet Riverfront

Paul Spooner, interim chief executive of the Ebbsfleet Development Corporation (EDC) said: “EDC is pleased to be one of the government’s new priority areas for starter homes with up to £31.6m for Ebbsfleet Garden City.

“The development of the garden city is well under way with 600 houses on target to be built this year and EDC is keen to ensure that the widest possible range of housing is developed to meet needs.

“The Starter Homes initiative will provide the opportunity for more people to get on to the housing ladder and we will be targeting this additional resource on bringing forward new sites for development, working closely with our landowners and developers who are all committed to the Garden City’s success.”

The new homes for first-time buyers between 23 and 40-years-old will see a discount of at least 20 per cent below market value.

EDC was selected with 29 local authorities on the basis it can achieve early delivery of the starter homes.

After its speed of development was notoriously mocked by Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons, the garden city project gathered pace last year, with hundreds of homes approved as well as plans to improve infrastructure surrounding the site, including the upgrading of the A2 and a £12m bridge to reduce journeys from garden city to Ebbsfleet International from nearly half an hour to just eight minutes.

