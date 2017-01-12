Hundreds of jobs set to be unlocked as Ebbsfleet Garden City chiefs prepare £35m investment in Northfleet

Hundreds of jobs could be unlocked at Ebbsfleet Garden City as project chiefs prepare to make a £35m investment in Northfleet.

A public exhibition will begin next Tuesday to gather feedback on the possible proposals of the Northfleet Embankment East Commercial Development Scheme.

Ebbsfleet Development Corporation (EDC) and Gravesham Borough Council are considering the big-money investment in Northfleet Embankment East on the banks of the River Thames in a joint project to provide much needed employment space.

An outline planning application will be submitted later this year and the public and businesses are being urged to take part in a consultation event next week about the scheme.

Gravesham Borough Council’s deputy leader, David Turner, said: “These plans will be subject to the outcome of this consultation exercise so it’s really important we get as many people involved as we can.

“However, the cabinet is keen for it happen.”

The site will also compliment a major housing scheme in the area planned from Keepmoat which will also go before a planning committee later in the year for more than 600 homes.

Paul Spooner, interim chief executive of EDC, said: “While we are delivering homes at pace in the garden city we are also keen to bring new jobs to the area and, if approved, this scheme would deliver much needed floor space for small and medium sized local businesses and help them prosper.

“Ebbsfleet Garden City is well placed to deliver new jobs and new homes in this part of north Kent.”

The council’s cabinet member for business development, Samir Jassal, went on to explain that the scheme still has to go through the council processes and still requires planning permission.

“If viable the scheme would see the development of around 240,000 square feet of industrial space, business incubator units, office and a small retail space, sitting alongside the residential development on the adjacent site at Northfleet Embankment, and providing up to 690 jobs and would be the first new significant commercial development in the borough for 25 years,” he said.

“We expect this to be a great opportunity for businesses and as it forms part of the North Kent Enterprise Zone businesses locating to the site will be eligible for incentives including business rates discounts worth up to £55,000 per year up to 2022.

“There could be up to 41 industrial units built at the site, as well as a business centre, helping stimulate the local economy and help businesses grow and develop as 21st century enterprises.”

The public consultation will take place at Gravesham Gateway, Civic Centre, Windmill Street, Gravesend from 3.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday where plans for the scheme will be on display.

It comes a week after the garden city was announced as a spearhead for a national scheme to create more affordable homes for first-time buyers.