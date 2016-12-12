Hundreds stroll through woods to help raise money for hospice

Walkers stroll through Shorne Woods Country Park to raise money for ellenor hospice Kavi Pujara

The winter walk took place on Sunday

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of people took in the beautiful scenery around Shorne at the weekend to raise money for a vital hospice.

Ellenor Hospice has helped countless patients over the years, and to help keep the charity going, around 300 people took part in a winter walk.

The walkers strolled through Shorne Woods Country Park on Sunday.

Events manager at ellenor, Hayley Brown said: “Our winter walk is not only a way of raising vital funds for families facing terminal illness, but it’s a reminder of the care we provide at ellenor to families in Kent and Bexley over the entire Christmas period - 90 per cent of which we provide in the community; ensuring that families can spend this special time of year together.”