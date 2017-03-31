Ill health forces ‘exemplary’ Gravesham council leader John Cubitt to step down

John Cubitt Archant

David Turner will lead on a temporary basis until a new leader is elected, which will be at the full council meeting on Tuesday, April 18

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Cubitt has today stepped down as leader of Gravesham Borough Council due to ill health.

While he will remain councillor for Meopham North, it is understood his health is unlikely to improve sufficiently for him to resume his duties as leader in the forseeable future.

The council’s chief executive, David Hughes, said: “It is very sad that ill health has caused Cllr Cubitt to stand down as Leader.

“He has been an exemplary leader to work with.

“He had a very clear vision of what the administration he led was seeking to achieve and communicated that effectively to me and senior colleagues so that our efforts were correctly focussed.

“Cllr Cubitt has also worked very hard to represent, protect and promote Gravesham’s interests in a variety of forums.

“On a personal level, Cllr Cubitt has been unfailingly kind and supportive to those who work for the borough council at all levels and he is undoubtedly held not only in esteem but genuine affection.

“My colleagues and I send Cllr Cubitt and his family our very best wishes and our hope that being freed from the responsibilities the role of leader carries will help his health to improve.”

Under the council’s constitution, David Turner will lead on a temporary basis until a new leader is elected, which will be at the full council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.