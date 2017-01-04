Jail for thug who fractured Kent nightclubber’s jaw after stamping on his head in ‘mindless’ brawl at Air and Breathe venue

John Jeeves Archant

John Jeeves, 22, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week

A party goer who stamped on a man’s face, fracturing his jaw in two places, during a vicious assault in a Dartford nightclub, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

John Jeeves, of Reddy Road, Erith, carried out the vicious assault at the Air and Breathe nightspot in Essex Road, and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week.

The 22-year-old had pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident on March 24, 2014.

Jeeves had entered the club with three other men when one of his friends, a 25-year-old man from Surrey, later punched another man to the floor without provocation.

A brawl then broke out among a number of people, at which point Jeeves punched a different man. He then grabbed the first victim around the neck, pulled him to the floor and stamped on his face.

Jeeves then punched the same man as he struggled to get to his feet before being ejected by bouncers.

His victim was taken to hospital and diagnosed with two fractures to his jaw, which required metal plates to fix as well as the removal of one of his wisdom teeth.

A warrant for Jeeves’ arrest was issued following a review of CCTV evidence and he was detained by Metropolitan Police officers in February 2015.

Jeeves’ friend was also charged and previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He was given a three-month suspended sentence in November 2015.

Investigating officer detective constable Matt Lincoln said: “The severity of this attack will live long in the memory of John Jeeves’ victim, who suffered significant injuries which still affect him to this day.

“People should be able to enjoy a night out in Dartford without the likes of Jeeves spoiling it for everyone with such mindless behaviour, and I welcome the decision by the courts to issue him with a custodial sentence.

“His unprovoked actions clearly show he is a danger to the public and deserves to be behind bars where he can hopefully learn to control his aggression.”