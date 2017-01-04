Search

Advanced search

Jail for thug who fractured Kent nightclubber’s jaw after stamping on his head in ‘mindless’ brawl at Air and Breathe venue

12:33 04 January 2017

John Jeeves

John Jeeves

Archant

John Jeeves, 22, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week

Comment

A party goer who stamped on a man’s face, fracturing his jaw in two places, during a vicious assault in a Dartford nightclub, has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

John Jeeves, of Reddy Road, Erith, carried out the vicious assault at the Air and Breathe nightspot in Essex Road, and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week.

The 22-year-old had pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident on March 24, 2014.

Jeeves had entered the club with three other men when one of his friends, a 25-year-old man from Surrey, later punched another man to the floor without provocation.

A brawl then broke out among a number of people, at which point Jeeves punched a different man. He then grabbed the first victim around the neck, pulled him to the floor and stamped on his face.

Jeeves then punched the same man as he struggled to get to his feet before being ejected by bouncers.

His victim was taken to hospital and diagnosed with two fractures to his jaw, which required metal plates to fix as well as the removal of one of his wisdom teeth.

A warrant for Jeeves’ arrest was issued following a review of CCTV evidence and he was detained by Metropolitan Police officers in February 2015.

Jeeves’ friend was also charged and previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He was given a three-month suspended sentence in November 2015.

Investigating officer detective constable Matt Lincoln said: “The severity of this attack will live long in the memory of John Jeeves’ victim, who suffered significant injuries which still affect him to this day.

“People should be able to enjoy a night out in Dartford without the likes of Jeeves spoiling it for everyone with such mindless behaviour, and I welcome the decision by the courts to issue him with a custodial sentence.

“His unprovoked actions clearly show he is a danger to the public and deserves to be behind bars where he can hopefully learn to control his aggression.”

Keywords: Maidstone Crown Court Metropolitan Police Surrey

Latest News

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

Yesterday, 16:59 Simon Allin
The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

Campaigners had hoped to rebuild the historic pub and protect others from the same fate

Jail for thug who fractured Kent nightclubber’s jaw after stamping on his head in ‘mindless’ brawl at Air and Breathe venue

Yesterday, 12:33 Chris Britcher
John Jeeves

John Jeeves, 22, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week

Fire crews tackle grill fire in Dartford

Yesterday, 10:48 Simon Allin
Fire engine

A woman had inadvertently switched the grill on while leaving the oven door closed

Kent Police seizes £4m of criminal gains cash - but where does it go?

Yesterday, 08:29 Tom Pyman
Kent Police

The force has used Proceeds of Crime legislation to secure 159 successful confiscation orders against offenders

Kent school chiefs remind parents they must apply for primary, infant and junior places by January 16

Tue, 16:47 Tom Pyman
Classroom

Last year there were 500 late applications out of the 17,400 families needing a school place

Man punched and kicked before having van stolen in Dartford

Tue, 16:44 Simon Allin
Chestnut Road

Police are searching for two men

Most read

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

‘Outrageous’ uniform row sees students sent home from Ebbsfleet Academy on first day of term

Ebbsfleet Academy is facing backlash from one parent over its uniform policy. (Stock photo)

Save the dates for Canterbury Festival

Opening parade

YEARLY REVIEW: Read some of the best headlines from 2016

Image of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing

Dartford Crossing and QEII Bridge to be CLOSED this week

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder