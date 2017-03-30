Search

Advanced search

JAILED: ‘Brazen’ sledgehammer gang torched car and smashed their way into Bluewater store in £3million jewellery raids

PUBLISHED: 15:27 30 March 2017 | UPDATED: 15:44 30 March 2017

Pictures show glass smashed inside the Breitling store in Bluewater. Picture Credit: David Wright

Pictures show glass smashed inside the Breitling store in Bluewater. Picture Credit: David Wright

Archant

The burglary happened in June last year

Comment
Cosmin MuraruCosmin Muraru

A ‘militaristic’ gang of burglars who set fire to a car before smashing their way into Bluewater armed with sledgehammers have been jailed.

Cosmin Muraru, 25, stole £264,900 from a Bluewater jewellery store in June last year with his fellow gang members.

The Naden Road, Birmingam resident’s gang went on to steal from another 10 shops across the country.

On June 20, the offenders drove to the Greenhithe shopping centre overnight in a silver Ford Mondeo, setting the car alight in Thames Walk car park to distract security teams.

Breitling in Bluewater, was cordoned off after the overnight burglary on June 20. Pic Credit: David WrightBreitling in Bluewater, was cordoned off after the overnight burglary on June 20. Pic Credit: David Wright

Once inside, six men were seen using sledgehammers to force open the Breitling store’s shop front.

They then climbed inside, destroying cabinets and filling bags with high-price watches.

They fled the area on foot, leaving a £60,000 trail of damage in their wake.

No offenders were located, however a black hooded top found on a footpath off Hedgerow Road provided a DNA match for Muraru.

He was arrested and charged by Staffordshire Police officers in September last year.

Officers discovered the incident was part of an ongoing series of crimes spanning 11 different towns and cities between November 2015 and September 2016. Locations included Milton Keynes, Oxford, Stoke-on-Trent, Basingstoke, Portsmouth, Bicester, Derby, Stratford-upon-Avon, Peterborough and Blackburn.

Muraru pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday 30 March 2017.

In total, he was sentenced to six years and seven months for conspiracy to commit burglaries and 18 months for conspiracy to commit arson.

Det const Mark Froome, an investigating officer, said: “The offences these men committed were brazen and well organised in an almost militaristic fashion.’

“This meant that a complex and diligent investigation, involving nine police forces and the Romanian authorities, was needed to secure these convictions.

“It is pleasing that our partnership work has brought about such significant sentences and I hope that this serves as a message to organised criminals that we have the resources and structure in place to target them and bring them to justice.”

Aside from Muraru, six more gang members were sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on March 17.

Five received the following sentences for conspiring to commit burglaries:

• Bogdan Costel Neagu, 24 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight years two months.

• Ioan Bucuresteanu, 24 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight years.

• Vasile Daniel Cardos, 26 and of Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis, West Midlands, was sentenced to eight years two months.

• Silvu Ioan Acatrinei, 20 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight years two months.

• Andrei Florin Tifui, 28 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to eight years two months.

Ioachim Karp, 19 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years six months for aggravated burglary and conspiracy.

Keywords: United Kingdom Oxford Portsmouth

Latest News

Passengers in Kent and south east London demand ‘punctual, reliable services with enough room to sit and stand’ from next rail franchise

00:01 Tom Pyman

Research has been conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus after the government launched a consultation last month

Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Yesterday, 15:52 Tom Pyman

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Petition urging government not to slash rail services from Kent to central London reaches 16,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:06 Tom Pyman

A consultation proposes all Metro services on the north Kent (between Dartford and Charlton), Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines terminate at Cannon Street only

Maths teacher from Rochester inspired to run London Marathon by his 5-year-old’s leukaemia

Yesterday, 13:47 Emily King

Peter Aktinson, who teaches at Northfleet School for Girls, was hit with the diagnosis of his daughter Beth in 2015

Sadiq Khan’s air quality tax plans ‘will increase burden on business exponentially’ warns Kent-based Freight Transport Association

Yesterday, 12:36 Tom Pyman

Large quantities of freight traffic access the capital by travelling through the county

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Yesterday, 10:54 Tom Pyman

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Most read

WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

TAKE A LOOK inside one of the country’s busiest lifeboat stations, based in Gravesend

Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder