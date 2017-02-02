JAILED: Burglars who carried out string of ram-raids and break-ins across Gravesend and Medway

The crime spree resulted in ‘large amounts of damage’ to businesses

A group of burglars who carried out a string of ram-raids and break-ins across Gravesend and Medway have been jailed.

Jacob Winnett, 23, of Hyacinth Road, Strood; Lee Hutton, 31, of Wrotham Road, Gravesend; Scott Parker, 33, of Poplar Avenue, Gravesend; and Daniel Lincoln, 28, of Elmwood Road, Chattenden, were all charged with conspiracy to burgle following a series of offences in June and July 2016.

The criminals stole a Toyota Hilux and used it to ram shops during attempted burglaries in Gravesend, causing significant damage to businesses.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out the investigations and were able to connect one or more members of the group to each of the incidents reported.

In total, police linked the group to 12 offences, including an attempted burglary at a shop in Livingstone Road, Gravesend and a break-in at a business on the Medway City Estate, Strood.

Hutton and Parker were arrested at the beginning of August 2016 after being found in a stolen 4x4, and re-arrested at the end of September when they were charged and remanded into custody.

In October, Winnett and Lincoln were interviewed. Officers had collated a large amount of information from the defendants’ mobile phones, such as text messages suggesting possible locations, and the mobile phones being used shortly after one of the offences to review information on the Kent Police website.

The men were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court yesterday on Thursday, February 2. Parker was sentenced to five and a half years in prison; Hutton was sentenced to five years; Winnett to four years and seven months; and Lincoln to two years and eight months. Hutton and Parker were also both disqualified from driving - Parker for 69 months and Hutton for 66 months.

Detective Constable Helen King from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “In the execution of these offences the offenders caused large amounts of damage to businesses that were simply earning an honest living.

“Technology such as mobile phone evidence and movements that were recorded on automatic number plate recognition cameras has helped us secure these convictions and put these burglars behind bars.”