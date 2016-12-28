JAILED: Gravesend man who burgled same flat twice in five days

A Gravesend man who burgled the same home twice in five days has been jailed for three years.

Peter Adamjak, 25, of The Grove, helped himself to a number of expensive electrical items from a property located off the same road, including once while the victims were living elsewhere due to an accidental fire in their kitchen.

He admitted both offences following his arrest on Sunday, September 25, 2016, as well as two others committed earlier that month.

Adamjak appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday, December 21, when he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

The court heard how the first burglary was committed in William Street, Gravesend, on Sunday, September 11, when he let himself into a property through the back door and stole a handbag containing cash, jewellery, bank cards and passports.

A week later Adamjak broke into the property off The Grove while the occupants were asleep upstairs, stealing electrical items including a smartphone and a desktop computer.

On Thursday, September 22, he returned while the flat was empty and stole a television, satellite receiver and more. He was later spotted taking the items back to his home address.

The final offence was committed two days later in Parrock Street, Gravesend, where Adamjak smashed a window before stealing items including jewellery, laptop computers and designer watches.

On Sunday, September 25, Kent Police officers carried out a warrant at Adamjak’s home address and prevented him from escaping via the roof. A number of items stolen from the four burglaries were found within the property.

Investigating officer Detective Constable William Looker said: “Peter Adamjak was an unemployed man who took the easy option of stealing from other people in order to make money.

“Burglary is a terrible crime that has a long-lasting emotional impact on victims, but he clearly gave no thought to anyone else while carrying out his selfish actions – especially not those he targeted twice either side of a fire at their home.

“I am pleased he has received a custodial sentence for his crimes, which caused concern within his local community at the time.”