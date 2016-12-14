JAILED: Gravesend man who dragged woman along a pavement during vicious assault

James Davies Archant

The attacker was described as “an obvious danger to women”

A Gravesend man who dragged a woman along the pavement by her hair during a vicious assault has been jailed for 18 months.

James Davies, 28, of Windmill Street, also punched, kicked and spat on his victim following a night out together on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

The assault was captured on CCTV and shown in court after Davies had pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, December 13.

The judge heard how Davies had been out drinking with the woman in the Halling area of Medway and had driven her back to Gravesend.

During the journey they began to argue, and he assaulted her after she had got out of the car.

He grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her along the pavement before punching and kicking her several times on the head and body.

CCTV footage captured Davies carrying his victim along Windmill Street, where he dropped her on the floor before continuing to drag and assault her.

A number of concerned onlookers called the police, including one woman in her 60s who tried to intervene and was herself threatened by Davies.

Officers attended and arrested him at his home address, where they also found the victim. She had suffered two black eyes and extensive bruising, and graze marks to the rest of her body.

Investigating officer detective constable Phil Pead said: “The CCTV footage of this incident is truly shocking and shows a defenceless woman viciously attacked by a man who clearly gave not a single thought for her welfare.

“It is miraculous she was not more seriously injured given the brutal and sustained assault she was forced to endure at the hands of an offender who poses an obvious danger to women.

“I would like to pay tribute to her for the courage she has displayed throughout, including her wanting footage of the incident to be made public. I hope it sends a clear message to other victims of domestic abuse that there is no excuse for such violence and that you do not need to suffer in silence.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted with the investigation, including those who reported the incident to us having been appalled and concerned by what they were witnessing.”