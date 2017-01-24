Search

JAILED: Northfleet driver who chased his ex-partner through Gravesend

11:01 24 January 2017

Aldous rammed the vehicle he was chasing into the front of a car showroom in Saddington Street

Archant

25-year-old Lee Aldous rammed the vehicle she was travelling in before repeatedly slapping her round the face

Lee AldousLee Aldous

A Northfleet man who engaged in a high-speed car chase with his terrified ex-partner through Gravesend whilst disqualified from driving and with no insurance has been jailed for 14 months.

Lee Aldous, 25, of Packham Road, rammed the vehicle she was travelling in after following it through Gravesend, causing it to spin and crash into the front of a car showroom.

Damage to th car showroomDamage to th car showroom

He then dragged her from the wreckage and bundled her into his car before assaulting her on their way back to his home.

Aldous was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, January 20 pleading guilty to dangerous driving whole disqualified and with no insurance and two counts of assault.

The court heard how Aldous approached his victim as she left a Gravesend town centre pub with her brother and his friend, shortly before midnight on Friday, December 2 2016.

He demanded that she get into his car but she refused and he drove away following a brief confrontation.

The woman and her acquaintances then persuaded an unknown man to give them a lift home, but after travelling only a short distance they were rammed from behind by Aldous’ vehicle.

He then approached the driver’s side door and smashed the window with a screwdriver before assaulting one of the two men who had exited the vehicle.

The woman urged the driver to continue on their journey and a high-speed chase then took place through the town centre. It ended when Aldous rammed the vehicle into the front of a car showroom in Saddington Street, causing extensive damage to a security shutter.

After dragging the woman from the car he abandoned his own damaged vehicle in Gwynn Road, Northfleet, before slapping her across the face on a number of occasions.

Investigating officer detective constable Phil Pead said:

“Lee Aldous’ actions were incredibly dangerous and it was fortunate there were not more vehicles on the road during the chase, which at one point resulted in both vehicles driving the wrong way around the one-way system.

“This was not a Hollywood blockbuster – it was a very real and reckless incident in which Aldous can count himself lucky that nobody was seriously injured or worse.

“Aldous is clearly a danger to women and other road-users and I am pleased the courts saw fit to impose a custodial sentence upon him.

“I would like to pay tribute to his ex-partner for having the courage to speak up about what happened to her, and hope her actions send a clear message to other victims of domestic abuse that there is no need to suffer in silence.”

