Kent grammar schools could ask parents for hundreds of pounds a year to help meet funding crisis, heads’ association warns

The Department for Education says it is going to “end the historic post code lottery in school funding”

Grammar schools in Kent could ask parents for hundreds of pounds a year to help top up budgets, their heads’ association has warned.

The vast majority of grammars across the UK are set to lose out in proposed funding changes and are having to find new ways of balancing the books, according to the Grammar School Heads’ Association (GSHA).

Bosses claim 60 grammar schools nationwide will gain under the changes but 103 will lose money.

The GSHA said the majority of grammar schools are already receiving below the level considered viable for running a school, which it sets at £4,800 per pupil.

Consequently, the association warns that families could be asked for £30 to £40 a month to ensure teaching standards do not fall.

Its Tonbridge-based chief executive, Jim Skinner, told us: “Most of the Kent schools are making gains but that’s only because of the appalling funding levels in the past.

“There quite possibly may be [some in Kent asking parents for cash] but that’s an issue for individual schools.

“These schools have already cut back their curriculum and staffing as well as making all the efficiency savings possible.

“As a result schools will be left with no choice but to consider actions such as asking parents for voluntary contributions to support the core education provision.”

Prior to the funding announcement by the education secretary, Justine Greening in December, teaching unions warned of the potential for £40m cuts across Kent’s schools over the next four years, and even the possibility of a four-day week, under previous arrangements.

Mr Skinner stopped short of agreeing that was a possibility that could be seen in the county’s grammars, but did say he had heard people talking about reducing the amount of teaching, and even having one year group coming into school later, for example.

“It’s extremely difficult - most grammar schools have always run efficient, lean organisations and and they are running out of areas to cut,” he said.

Anti-grammar campaigners, meanwhile, say the selective schools themselves are to blame for not embracing social mobility and offering more places to poorer children.

The pupil premium is additional funding for publicly funded schools in England designed to raise the attainment of disadvantaged pupils of all abilities and to close the gaps between them and their peers.

While some schools argue they are taking in more kids from disadvantaged backgrounds, or at least have plans to do so in the future, Joanne Bartley of the Kent Education Network is not convinced.

“Grammars don’t have children from poor areas and that’s why they’re not getting the funding, I think it really is that simple,” she said.

“It’s completely awful that they are thinking about asking parents for money, but they probably think they can do it because families who send their children to grammar schools are middle class and can afford it.

“It’s not just grammars, all schools are in trouble because there’s been a horrible lack of funding, so what will the government do?

“They need to realise very soon that there’s only so far you can cut and it will soon get to a point where they simply have to intervene.”

Her fears were echoed by the divisional secretary for Kent of the National Union of Teachers, Christine Dickinson.

“I think it shows the way grammars are becoming more elitist and only appealing to people who have such an amount of money that they can give some to the schools,” she told us.

“We are seeing the reality of the funding crisis, because even grammars are not immune to the cuts.

“If you have people who attract pupil premium funding, of course you are going to have more income, but even those who do are also facing immense trials under these cuts.

“There should be more funding available for all schools because it’s getting to a point where it’s extremely painful.

“I’m having schools come to me that have been consulting about making teaching assistants redundant and there is less variety in the curriculum despite the government wanting more.

“We are being asked to do more and more with less and less money.”

However, education consultant and former Gravesend head teacher, Peter Read, said: “I agree that grammars are being squeezed but all schools are being squeezed.

“I don’t see something like this happening in Kent.”

The lack of cash for education was raised in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who asked of the prime minister: “Is her priority our struggling NHS, those denied social care, children having their school funding cut, or is it once again, further cuts in big business taxation to make the rich even better off?”

Mrs May said in response: “I’ll tell him what the threat to public services will be: a Labour government borrowing an extra £500m.

“That would destroy our economy and mean no funding for our public services.”

The Department for Education dismissed the forecasts by the NUT and Association of Teachers and Lecturers last year - which also predicted 1,000 teacher job losses by 2020 - as “irresponsible scaremongering”.

Responding to the GSHA this week, a DfE spokesperson said: “The government has protected the core schools budget in real terms since 2010, but the system for distributing that funding across the country is unfair, opaque and outdated.

“It is based on patchy and inconsistent decisions that have built up over many years and on data that is over a decade old.

“We are going to end the historic post code lottery in school funding.

“Under the proposed national schools funding formula, more than half of England’s schools will receive a cash boost in 2018-19.

“This will help to create a system that funds schools according to the needs of their pupils rather than their postcode.

“Funding every child fairly and according to their specific needs sits at the heart of delivering the government’s pledge to build a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few.

“We recognise that schools are facing cost pressures, which is why we will continue to provide advice and support to help them use their funding in cost effective ways, including improving the way they buy goods and services, so they get the best possible value for their pupils.”

Kent County Council’s education chief Roger Gough has been contacted for comment.