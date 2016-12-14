Kent History Channel goes live on YouTube with tour guide promising no end to ‘engaging aspects’ of county’s past to feature

First video is online now featuring invasion threat of our coastline

An online channel has been launched on video streaming website YouTube focusing on revealing the county’s hidden history.

The Kent History Channel is the brainchild of local writer and historian George Chittenden. He says he was shocked to see it had not been done properly before.

The award winning tour guide said he is producing weekly videos lasting 10 minutes each, giving a detailed snapshot on particular aspects of Kent’s long history.

The first one, called Castles on the Coast, has already gone live, produced and directed by his partner Adina Alexandra Simion who studied film, radio and TV at Canterbury Christ Church University.

They are written and narrated by Mr Chittenden.

He said: “The first one should be of great interest to the people of Deal, as it covers the invasion threat of 1539 and the events that led to Henry VIII fortifying our stretch of coast to protect the town’s anchorage.

“History is a topic you can never learn enough about and I’ve always felt privileged to live in an area with such a rich and diverse past.”

Mr Chittenden conducts historic tours on the River Stour in Canterbury, as well as Walmer Castle and its gardens where he works as a property steward.

Previous novels he has written include works on Deal’s smuggling past.

During a tour of South America this week, the 34-year-old told us: “I have performed thousands of guided tours in Kent to visitors from all over the world, plus have been lucky enough to have some appearances on television and radio.”

He said: “Growing up in the town of Deal I heard countless stories of smugglers and the shady world of organised crime that had gripped the town centuries early, stories that fuelled my imagination.

“I began bringing Kent’s history to the public’s attention over a decade ago when I first began working as a tour guide in Canterbury on the River Stour in my early 20s, and early on I struggled to fit so much information into a single tour.

“Occasionally when asked a question I couldn’t answer I would go home and do some research finding myself being led down a completely different path in our county’s history. I would soon adjust my tour to accommodate this new information, and sadly some of the previous content would be pushed aside.

“As a tour guide I was always amazed at how much information I would pick up from the public, often I would talk about the bombing raids in Canterbury during the Second World War only to discover that I had people in the group who had lived through it and during these moments I would fall silent and let them tell us all their experiences, always listening and learning.”

Mr Chittenden added: “Working for English Heritage as an historic property steward and guiding groups around Walmer Castle and gardens only cemented my opinion that we have far more history here than anywhere else on earth. Kent has more castles than any other county in England, it has the oldest brewery, the oldest vineyard and the oldest church in the whole of Britain. It’s where Christianity was introduced to Britain with thousands of pagans being baptised here at the hand of our county’s very own king.

“Kent also has sat at the forefront of virtually every invasion our country has ever faced, from Julius Caesar’s invasion with the Roman Empire all the way through to the Second World War, and our county’s motto remains ‘Invicta’ meaning ‘unconquered’.”

He added: “I’ve always felt privileged to have such a wealth of fascinating history on our doorstep I feel the Kent History Channel will never run out of engaging aspects of Kent’s past to present to viewers for a real journey into the county’s past.”