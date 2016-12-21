Search

Kent Police chief constable Alan Pughsley ‘delighted and privileged’ to extend £157,000-a-year contract until 2022

15:03 21 December 2016

Alan Pughsley and Matthew Scott

Alan Pughsley and Matthew Scott

The extension was offered by the county’s police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott

Kent’s police chief has extended his £157,000-a-year contract until 2022, the force’s police and crime commissioner has confirmed.

Alan Pughsley became Kent Police’s chief constable in January 2014 when he signed a five-year contract, and Conservative PCC Matthew Scott this week announced Mr Pughsley had committed to the force for a further three years.

“In the spring I will be publishing my police and crime Plan, which sets out the priorities for the chief constable to deliver against,” Mr Scott said.

“I have spoken with Mr Pughsley about the future on many occasions and have total confidence in his ability to deliver against those priorities.

“That is why I have taken the decision to offer him the maximum contract extension available to me.

“From what I’ve seen it is clear to me that the culture Mr Pughsley has instilled within the whole force means victims are always at the heart of everything it does.

“Furthermore, earlier this month Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary delivered its own independent verdict on Kent Police’s leadership – that it is a well-led force.

“HMIC’s reports show that the force is performing well in nearly all other areas.”

Kent Police is the only force in the country to have been awarded an ‘outstanding’ grading by HMIC for legitimacy two years in a row.

It has also been rated ‘good’ for its efficiency at keeping people safe and reducing crime.

Mr Pughsley, who was honoured with the Queen’s Policing Medal in 2015, said: “I am both delighted and privileged to have been offered a contract extension to continue to serve as the chief constable of Kent.

“I am very proud of what the force has achieved which has been delivered by outstanding, brave and utterly professional officers and staff.

“I have enjoyed immensely serving here since 2009 when I was appointed as the assistant chief constable with responsibility for the Serious Crime Directorate covering both Kent and Essex Police, before becoming the deputy chief constable in 2011.

“Continuing to serve as the chief constable is an honour and whilst there are some extremely challenging times ahead I feel confident that with the support of the police and crime commissioner and my committed workforce that we can continue to provide a quality policing service that puts victims and witnesses at the heart of everything we do.”

Mr Scott added: “Of course I will continue to hold Mr Pughsley to account on behalf of the people of Kent, including in public at my governance board, and I expect the high standards of personal and professional integrity and ethics within the force to continue.

“The chief constable fully understands that if Kent Police falls short of what the public expects then I will continue to challenge and ask the difficult questions.”

