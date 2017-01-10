Search

Kent Police Federation chief insists there must be a public debate before routinely arming officers across county

16:44 10 January 2017

The Kent Police Federation has no current plans to routinely arm officers around the county. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire



The Met Police Federation is currently asking members if they want to carry guns and tasers in a bid to combat the terror threat

A Kent police chief says there are no plans to routinely arm officers around the county and insists a public debate would have to be held before such a move was made.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police Federation launched a survey among members asking if they wanted to carry guns and tasers in a bid to combat the threat of terrorism.

Last year Kent Police promised to recruit an extra 24 firearms officers and increased its presence around key locations such as Bluewater, the Port of Dover and Canterbury city centre.

And police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott announced earlier this month he was planning to raise the police precept on council tax bills by an average of £5 to maintain a frontline presence.

However, Ian Pointon, chair of the Kent Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, told us he had no plans to follow in the Met’s footsteps.

“We are not going to survey our officers at the moment about whether they want to be routinely armed but I can understand why they are asking in light of the new types of terror threats Europe is experiencing,” he said.

“The way we deal with terrorism is not just about arming officers - contrary to what some may believe we have very safe borders and we have a far more joined-up approach than on the continent.

“We foil plots and intercept threats but that doesn’t mean we should be complacent.

“If we ever got to a position where we were going to routinely arm officers that would have to involve a massive public engagement because we would be changing the way the police operates.

“There would have to be debates because the public is entitled to have a view, I don’t think we could just say ‘we’re going to do it’ unless we reach a state of emergency.”

It follows plans reported at the end of last year to provide forces with a new taser, which are currently being assessed by home secretary Amber Rudd.

Mr Pointon has been a vocal advocate of their use but warned discussions about equipping officers with tasers and firearms were separate discussions to be had.

He said: “I don’t think we should conflate the firearms debate and the tasers debate because I’m not sure tasers are going to stop attacks like the one we saw in Berlin.

“I would like to see more officers equipped with tasers becasue they are a very effective way of stopping both officers and offenders being injured.

“I’m a great believer that tasering is a safe and effective way to control violent offenders and suspects, and in an overwhelming majority of cases, when the red dot appears, they give up.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police follows national policy with regards to the use of taser.

“We are aware that the government is considering options in relation to a new taser handset. Until a formal decision has been made we will continue to use the approved X26.

“Kent Police carefully considers the risks posed to officers and provides a proportionate number of taser trained officers to protect themselves and the public.

“The number of taser trained officers within Kent Police is regularly reviewed to ensure that our taser capability is appropriate and meets national standards.”

